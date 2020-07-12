Ricky Gervais claims that "the office" could not be broadcast now due to cancellation of culture

Ricky Gervais has become a personal brand for being blatantly indifferent to canceling culture, from his bad times hosting the Golden Globes to his controversial Twitter protests. In keeping with that spirit, Gervais recently looked back on his two-season BBC comedy The office, who inspired the hit NBC series after it aired between 2001 and 2003, in an interview with the Radio Times of London to discuss how the outrage mindset would have affected the show.

"I think he would suffer now because people take things literally," he said of the simulated comedy. "There are these outraged monsters that take things out of context. This was a show above all. It was about the difference, it was about sex, race, all the things that people fear are being discussed or talked about now in case they say something wrong and 'cancel', "said Gervais.

He added: "And the BBC has become increasingly careful and people just want to keep their jobs. So people would worry about some of the themes and some of the jokes, even though they were clearly ironic and we were laughing that this jester was uncomfortable with the difference. "

Gervais also discussed how he thinks the public is too fast to cancel a show like The office, and that the content may have become too safe. "I think if (" The Office ") went off now, I think some people have lost that sense of irony and context. And so, I think it would be, generally, this is what happens, right? It's not about what which is right or what is wrong, but how many letters we have to write. I have already talked about people from the edge before, "said Gervais. "Throughout my career I have said: & # 39; Listen, I will write the letter & # 39;. I explained it to people and I said: & # 39; No, no, it's okay & # 39; because this … & # 39; and they say: & # 39; Oh, OK. "Sometimes they are just scared, and now they are even more scared because people don't take an explanation for an answer, they just say:" Well, I don't want to see it, like this that we forbid it. "

However, Gervais repeated that he feels that the concept of freedom of expression has been taken out of context. "Some people think that freedom of expression means that you should be able to say anything without consequence, and that doesn't mean that."

As for whether or not it is "cancellation proof," said Gervais, "I am not cancellation proof, I just don't care. I am cancellation proof in the sense that I have enough money. If they started to get things back. then I would worry. "

