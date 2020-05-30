Riddler actor Paul Dano teases a potentially powerful script

Batman actor Paul Dano, who plays Riddler in the upcoming DCEU movie, talks about the script for the movie and calls it potentially powerful.

Paul Dano to play Riddler in upcoming Matt Reeves movie The batman, and the actor is already provoking a powerful script. The batman It will be part of the DC Extended Universe when it launches next year. You'll see Robert Pattinson take on the role of the title superhero for Ben Affleck, who has already starred in two DCEU movies. Even if The batman When the coronavirus hit Hollywood, only 25% finished filming, fans already know something about the story. For one, it will feature several classic Batman villains.

In addition to Dano, The batman He will also star in Colin Farrell as Penguin and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Both actors have talked about their roles before. Farrell recently revealed that he is not in most of the film as some expected, saying that "not everything in any way"It seems likely that Kravitz will have a bigger role as Batman's partner. Before closing the filming of the movie, the actress revealed that she went through intense training to make sure she could play Catwoman convincingly."

Now Dano has spoken more generally about The batmanThe script, which was co-written by Reeves. In an interview with The Playlist, Dano said, "I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by your script, which I think is potentially powerful."Dano also joked that he couldn't"even legally I can't say anything about it," but that "There is something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way … It'll be really cool."

Farrell previously said The batman had "a really beautiful script, dark and moving, really beautiful,"So Dano's praise should make fans even more excited to see him. It makes sense for those involved in the film to speak in general terms rather than specific terms. A secret. It makes sense; the film received a lot of promotions from the reveal of Reeves' Batman outfit, which gave fans their first glimpse of Pattinson in the costume. If that had leaked early, it wouldn't have had nearly the impact. The batman a red-hot product, with fans roaming the Internet including far shots of the actors in the character.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to see more photos or other revelations, as The batman remains closed at this time. However, they should be happy that cast members like Dano are still excited about the film and eager to share it with the public. In fact, almost all the cast members interviewed since the movie stopped filming have indicated that they hope to return to work soon. Meanwhile, fans can wait The batmanThe potentially powerful story.

