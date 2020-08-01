Riding alongside NYPD amid increased crime and anti-police protests

Veteran police officer Tommy Accomando had more to worry about than being shot in the face while chasing a Trinitarian gang member down Creston Avenue in the Bronx.

There is no good time to run after a suspected drug dealer and known gang member with a long criminal record sheet in the poorest neighborhood in the city, especially when he pulls out a loaded gun.

But when New York police vehicles are under attack, when there are calls to remove the police, when criminals put officers in locks, and particularly when new legislation hampers the way police officers shoot down suspects. , there is a lot at stake.

"You have enough on your mind already," Accomando told The Post last week, the second of two Friday night tours a journalist spent alongside Special Ops cops from the 46th Precinct, also known as "The Poplar".

Here the shootings increased 53% from last year, with 26 so far in 2020. Across the city, the summer has been brutal, with the NYPD struggling with a 167% increase in shooting between June 1 and July 26 compared to the same period of the previous year. .

"At first you're thinking, does he have a gun? Then he takes out the gun and you wonder, is he going to point it at me? So, does he have another gun? Are they going to shoot me?

"Then when you knock him down and handcuff him, you think, 'Did I do it right, or did I hit his knee in the back, in which case I'm going to jail.'

Many of the new and extensive regulations enacted by Mayor Bill de Blasio since the shocking police murder of George Floyd on May 25, especially the so-called "diaphragm bill," are among the most restrictive police officers in the country. New York police officers now have to catch even the most violent suspects without touching them on the torso, head, or neck, or face criminal charges.

Politicians are never present in the adrenaline-fueled split seconds that make up the most dangerous police job, but nine-year-old veteran Accomando, 35, and his fellow officers have to follow his rules anyway.

The streets of 4-6 get bogged down in the early afternoon with groups of mainly young men drinking, smoking hookahs, and listening to music through giant speakers until 4 and 5 in the morning. and yelling "f – k you" to the police.

Most of the calls officers receive are noise complaints. But when the police appear to disperse the crowds, many reject the police.

"Then you have to be on the lookout for airmail," officer Ramón Garcia, 29, told The Post, pointing to the grim River Park Towers housing project on the Harlem River. "Airmail" is the rocks, the bottles, and even the occasional air conditioner that is dropped on cops from rooftops.

Accomando was lucky in his July 23 showdown with the gunman, which developed after he and his partner saw the man driving a Revel scooter in the wrong direction. Accomando chased him, the criminal nervously threw down his gun, and Accomando was able to handcuff him without too much difficulty, New York Police said.

One of the colleagues from the Accomando compound was not so lucky on July 1. They put a key on that officer's head, beat him and cut his head when a hostile crowd yelled, "Fuck you! Fuck you!

Accomando answered the dreaded call from an officer at Grand Concourse and Morris Avenue.

"It was very discouraging to see him with blood running down his face," Accomando said, pointing to the place where it happened.

"You feel helpless. But this is how it is now. He'll go into arrest with 15 rules to follow and the guy he's arresting doesn't have to follow one. "

The incident happened just after 4-6 lost its precinct commander, beloved Deputy Inspector Richard Brea, who retired in protest of growing anti-police sentiment and lack of support from both One Police Plaza and City Hall.

Traveling in the back seat of the patrol, the lack of support was evident on the streets. As officers raced from job to job, siren blasting, the hatred was palpable from Morris Heights to crime-ridden Davidson Avenue.

"Hello, motherfuckers, get the hell out of here!" A thirty-something man yelled.

"We are going to shoot you!" shouted another, while his friend gave the police the finger.

"You keep rolling", this is our city, they don't want you, "said a young man when Accomando and García stopped to investigate the report of a woman whose foot had been cut.

At another time, officers stopped at Featherbed Lane in the Bronx on a report about an EDP, or an emotionally disturbed person, with his chest partially severed. But when they got there, the man yelled at the police to stay away from him, saying, "I don't want any help from the police."

"You feel helpless," Accomando said. “Criminals know how little we can do and have lost all respect for us and are not afraid. It's scary out here. "

In the early 1990s, during the Mollen Commission hearings on police corruption, the 46th was known as a dumping ground for some of the worst police in the city. Bernard Cawley, a 230-pound lunk of '46, testified how he and other officers would beat drug dealers and civilians alike, steal drugs, and rob residences. Cawley was nicknamed "The Mechanic" because he was very good at "tuning people up."

But 4-6 and the NYPD have changed, observers say. Corruption is much more difficult to achieve with the dominance of surveillance cameras and high-tech equipment employed by the department, including the ability to track squad cars 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and body cameras used by officers. And a force that was once dominated by white men has also changed, with New York police now 18% percent female, 29% Hispanic, and 15% black.

Officer William Bravo, 29, who was part of the tough New York police crime squad that operated from 4-6 until it dissolved on June 15, is a dark-skinned Dominican who grew up in the South Bronx. He said he faces "diarios daily insults" hurled at him from the street by those who say he is a traitor to being in the New York police.

"I disconnect it," he told The Post. "I don't take it personally."

Garcia and Accomando, eating greasy pizza in the middle of their tour from 4 to midnight last week, said that despite the new dangers, they still live their childhood dreams.

"And I'm not going to lie," Accomando said. "Even if it sounds cheesy, I'm always going to catch the bad guy."