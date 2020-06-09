Rihanna, Ariana Grande and More Artists Sign Open Letter Calling for NYPD Reform

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Meek Mill, the Jonas Brothers, and many more signed an open letter Monday, asking New York lawmakers to repeal section 50-a of the Civil Rights Act of New York State.

The statute currently keeps police personnel files confidential and basically out of public reach.

"We regret the murder of George Floyd and the needless loss of so many black lives before his own. We must hold those who violate the oath to protect and serve accountable, and find justice for those who are victims of their violence," the open letter reads in part. "An indispensable step is to have access to the disciplinary records of law enforcement officials. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, protecting a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it difficult to search. of justice and reform. It should be repealed immediately. "

The letter is addressed to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. The petition and open letter come in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.