Rihanna says her new Fenty Skin collection is for men too

Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Rihanna's new range of skin care products is not just for women.

The Grammy Award-winning entrepreneur confirmed on Sunday that her new skincare line, Fenty Skin, includes the genre.

In an Instagram post showing Rihanna posing with rapper A $ AP Rocky, she wrote: "That's right baby … @fentyskin is for my friends too! No matter who you are, you deserve great skin! "

A few hours earlier, the singer posted a one-minute commercial on the social media platform, featuring A $ AP Rocky and fellow musician Lil Nas X looking wet and radiant alongside a host of models. The camera expands some of the products in the collection.

The images end with the motto: "The new culture of skin care".

"I've been working at (Fenty Skin) for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that's kind to our planet! Formulas that work and work well with makeup !!!" The 32-year-old star explained in another post.

She added: "It all starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful and healthy skin, so if you want to wear makeup or not wear makeup, there is always radiant skin underneath."

Fenty Skin will launch on July 31.

In 2017 Rihanna launched her cosmetic line Fenty Beauty of the singer's full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty with a base in 40 shades and 10 markers.

At the time, she said her intention was to celebrate diversity by creating a product "for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races."

The renowned brand has expanded to include the Savage x Fenty lingerie business, as well as Fenty, a luxury fashion brand created with LVMH, the conglomerate that also houses Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, among many others.