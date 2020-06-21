Rikers Island inmate makes second escape attempt in a week

The accused police burglar who made a dramatic escape attempt from Rikers Island last week did the same trick on Sunday morning, this time gaining only 30 minutes of freedom before being cornered, sources for corrections told The Post.

A separate source with knowledge of the situation said Arthur L. Brown, 37, of Brooklyn, was found on the roof of a facility in Rikers.

On Thursday, Brown made his bold move at 12:17 p.m. while he and other jails got fresh air at the George R. Vierno Center, a men's jail near the eastern end of the island, sources said last week.

A surveillance camera recorded Brown, who has been jailed since he allegedly attacked two police officers more than a year ago, while climbing a fence in a corner of the yard last week, sources said.

It was unclear how it came down from the roof, which is two stories above the ground, and the leak was not reported until 12:41 p.m., sources said.

A "red alert" was issued six minutes later and a search of the island was ordered at 12:57 p.m., sources said.

Brown was caught by two correction officers who chased him with his K-9 teammates around 1:30 p.m., the Benevolent Association of Correction Officers said.

The Department of Correction was investigating the incident when Brown ran again Sunday.

Brown has been incarcerated since May 7, 2019, when he was allegedly caught invading the Staten Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan, and then allegedly assaulted two New York City police officers.

Two days later, according to court documents, he allegedly dumped human waste at a correction officer in an incident that sources said took place at Central Booking in Manhattan Criminal Court.

He was charged again two days later with allegedly hitting and trying to strangle a court official on Central Booking, the sources said.