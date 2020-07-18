Riley Keough says she feels "real heartbreak" after Brother Benjamin Keough's suicide: it was "pure light"

Riley Keough wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide earlier this week.

Lisa Marie Presley's 31-year-old daughter posted a series of photos with Benjamin on Instagram early Saturday.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forgot you left. I can't cry for fear of never stopping. A new pain for me," Riley wrote.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY PUBLISHES RARE PHOTO WITH FOUR OF HER CHILDREN

The actress described Benjamin as an "angel" and a "pure light", and called him her "little brother" and her "best friend".

"Wild man. Intellectual. Witness of my life. Soulmate. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," he continued.

Riley went on to say that he hopes Benjamin can give him "strength to eat," adding that he hopes "you feel god."

"I can't believe you left me. You're not sweet Ben Ben. Anyone except you. I guess this is a real heartbreak. I hope we will see each other again," concluded his emotional legend.

BENJAMIN KEOUGH'S DEATH REGULATED A SUICIDE DUE TO ARM INJURY

Benjamin, the son of Lisa Marie, 52, and musician Danny Keough, died of an "intraoral shotgun wound" and his form of death was declared a suicide by the Los Angeles County coroner. He was 27 years old.

He was also the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie reacted to her son's death in a statement through her manager on Sunday.

ELVIS PRESLEY'S COURT IRENE TSU REMEMBERS BEFORE THE KING ON SET: "IT WAS VERY GENEROUS AND CAREFUL"

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and more than devastated, but she is trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and older daughter Riley," the statement said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Compared to some of his family members, Benjamin lived a relatively reflex-free life. He has a temporary credit on IMDb, and TMZ reported that he had a $ 5 million record deal in 2009.

He was also known for his striking resemblance to Elvis, who the media reported Presley once addressed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ben is a lot like Elvis. He was on the Opry and it was the silent storm behind the scenes," he said. "Everyone turned around and looked when he was there. Everyone was grabbing him for a photo because it's just weird."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.