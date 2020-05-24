Ring of Honor TV Results – May 20, 2020 | Newsdio

Ring of honor

Date: May 20, 2020

The Best Of & # 39; s continues with Dalton Castle, who has had one of the most interesting races in Ring of Honor. Castle is someone who should be little more than a type of comedy, but ended up becoming a World Champion and a big star. You can't deny his charisma and it might be worth taking another look at him. Let's do it.

Opening sequence.

Video about the castle.

Castle talks about how weird things have been in quarantine, but he's been trying to see what kind of exercises he can do, in addition to bothering his cats. Remember to have won the world title in Final Battle 2017 and we watch a few minutes of the match.

And now Castle makes pizza! It literally just makes a pizza.

Castle talks about winning the title and then having a porthole in the back. That included a big game at Supercard of Honor XII in New Orleans, where he came in with a broken back and then broke his finger from the start.

Ring of Honor World title: Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle

Castle is defending and has more boys than usual. With NWA World Champion Nick Aldis in the crowd, Castle leads Marty to the corner to start. Marty's right hand in the corner bumps him in the chest and Castle already seems confused at Scurll. An exchange of wristwatches gives us another showdown, which is not a good sign given that we are already close to four hours with this show and the crowd is obviously tired.

Scurll turns it off so that Marty reaches for his (own) trunks to stick a middle finger out. You don't offer Marty your finger, but Dalton hits his path to freedom before he breaks his finger. Instead, Marty grabs the golden umbrella but puts it in the corner, allowing Marty to grab a single leg. They cut him off the back before going to a standard hit. Castle follows the fight in the form of monkey wrench suplexes, but Marty avoids a charge to send the champion to the post.

As the FAN UP boys, Marty keeps Castle in trouble with some chops. It's time to start stomping on the arm, as this is definitely going to last a long time, no matter what makes sense on this show. Marty closes his arm back at the Pentagon in Lucha Underground without much success. Show what happens when you move. Castle walks away and elbows Marty in the face, followed by a simple punch to really get back to this.

Marty sends him outside, but Castle grabs a German supplement through the ropes and drops it to the ground. Back and Scurll kicks him in the head, but he falls back to the ground. A DDT replaces Castle in the ground, but he comes out of a tornado DDT. The Bang-a-Rang is reversed into a rollup, so Castle kneels him in the face.

Fans finally get into this with some duel chants, but are reassured when Castle can't hit a superplex gut floor. A super kick drops Castle back onto the floor (erg) and Marty throws him back onto the hallway steps. Re-enter and the already damaged arm is sent to the buckle as fans have already ceased to interest in its short life.

Ghostbusters get two and they come out NEW as the game is clearly spreading for the sake of spreading. Castle is sent to the steps, and in close combat, Aldis gives Marty clippers so he can cut a tension pad. However, a suplex drops Marty and a German deadlift suplex gets two more.

Marty is back with a superkick on the back of his head for two of his own … and now it's time to stop while looking underneath the ring for something specific. He can't fine anything, so Dalton sends him to the barricade. Marty finally finds some dust, which kicks him back in the face. Blindness breaks the referee's hand, so the Bang-a-Rang cannot be counted. Well that's a new way to make a family place so well done.

With the referee on the ground, Marty gets an umbrella shot for two. The boys are defeated and we need a new referee. A brainbuster receives two retards from a second referee. The threat of a chicken wing wins Marty another peacock pose, but he still takes a loose chicken wing. Castle reaches for the rope, so Marty BREAKS HIS FINGER and steps on the champion's head. Superkicks returns to the rock castle, but appears with the Bang-a-Rang to hold at 31:41.

Outcome: Dalton Castle b. Marty Scurll – Bang-A-Rang (31:41)

After losing the world title, Castle had to take some time off, but he came back and things were going well. He then lost to Rush at Madison Square Garden in about 16 seconds. There wasn't much to remember about the game, but he was proud of his seven-minute inning.

There have been many ups and downs during your time with ROH, but it has always been fantastic. Now his role in Ring of Honor looks more different than ever because he now has a tag partner. We watch some clips of Castle with Joe Hendry and it's time for our final game.

From Bound By Honor 2020.

Joe Hendry / Dalton Castle vs. PJ Black / Brian Johnson vs. Vincent / Bateman vs. Lifeblood

A fall to end. Hendry grabs Black by the wrist to start, but Black flips him over and pushes him into an arm. Williams goes to work on Black's leg, but Black also knocks him down. Johnson receives the tag and is dragged down, allowing Haskins to enter and step on the arm. Now is Castle's chance to block Johnson, who sends Castle outside.

That is too much for Castle, who returns and hits the peacock stance. It's up to Hendry to take the delayed vertical suplex, followed by Haskins taking some shots of his own. However, a blind tag allows Bateman to come in and we take a break. Back with Vincent rolling Haskins in the corner and pulling two out of a side effect. Haskins hits a backdrop, so here's Johnson to stomp on and keep Haskins in trouble.

However, the belly-to-back suplex doesn't work, which means it's a forearm for Vincent and Bateman. Haskins tags Williams to clean the house. A Death Valley driver plants Johnson, so Bateman enters. This is a kill breaks when everything breaks. Black hits the large corkscrew that falls to the ground, leaving Williams to put Johnson ahead by two.

Castle comes in for the suplexes until Williams takes him down. Hendry hits Black and Williams at the same time, but lies down so Vincent can hit Redrum. Haskins stomps Vincent, leaving Castle to give Haskins the Bang A Rang. A Hendry Codebreaker on a Castle Reverse Sling Blade is enough for the pin on Haskins at 11:37.

Outcome: Joe Hendry / Dalton Castle b. PJ Black / Brian Johnson, Vincent / Bateman and Lifeblood – Reverse Sling Blade to Haskins (11:37)

Castle doesn't know what the future holds for him, but it will be fantastic. Then eat pizza.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!