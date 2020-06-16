Rinse carefully. Study Suggests Coronavirus May Spread in Toilet Spray

It is considered a possible transmission route.
"One can anticipate that the speed will be even higher when a toilet is used frequently, as in the case of a family toilet during a busy time or a public toilet serving a densely populated area," Ji-Xiang Wang of the University Yangzhou, who worked in the studio, said in a statement.
In April, researchers suggested that toilets could provide a way to spread the coronavirus.
"Already, evidence of SARS-CoV-2 contamination from surface and air samples outside isolation rooms, and experimental data showing that SARS-CoV-2 can live in aerosols for 3 hours, should raise concerns about this mode of transmission and further research, "wrote Carmen McDermott of the University of Washington School of Medicine and colleagues in April in the Journal of Hospital Infection.
"Stool detachment appears to occur in patients without gastrointestinal symptoms, which could allow asymptomatic people without respiratory symptoms to be a source of fecal transmission," they added.
At least one researcher who was not involved in the study said it made sense, even if it's theoretical.
"The viral load in the stool and the resulting aerosol fraction containing the virus are unknown. Even if the virus was contained in the aerosols produced, it is unknown whether the virus would remain infectious; there is still no clear evidence of fecal-transmission Oral, "Bryan Bzdek, aerosol researcher at the British University of Bristol, said in a statement.
"The study authors suggest that whenever possible, we should keep the toilet seat down when we wash, clean the toilet seat and any other contact areas frequently, and wash our hands after using the toilet. While This study cannot demonstrate that these measures reduce the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, many other viruses are transmitted through the fecal-oral route, so these are good hygiene practices to have anyway. "