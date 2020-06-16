Rinse carefully. Study Suggests Coronavirus May Spread in Toilet Spray





Doctors have shown that the coronavirus can live and replicate in the digestive system, and evidence of the virus has been found in human waste.

It is considered a possible transmission route.

Now, a team at Yangzhou University in China has used computer models to show how water from a flushing toilet could spray up to three feet into the air, they wrote in the journal Physics of Fluids.

"One can anticipate that the speed will be even higher when a toilet is used frequently, as in the case of a family toilet during a busy time or a public toilet serving a densely populated area," Ji-Xiang Wang of the University Yangzhou, who worked in the studio, said in a statement.