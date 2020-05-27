Riot renames the confusing upper rank of Valorant for launch

ValorantThe closed beta is almost finished and the best players in the game are sitting in the range of, yes, Valorant. But after the game's official release, those best players will have a less confusing new rank.

ValorantThe current ranks start at Iron and then go to Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal and end at Valorant, the top rank. While that name makes a lot of sense on paper, since it's the name of the heroic organization that many of the game's characters are part of, it's not exactly clear in practice.

Imagine a streamer explaining to their chat that they are classified as Valorant Valorant player. Or worse, if a friend asks you what rank you have and you say Valorant, the whole conversation could turn into a "Who's First" bit in no time.

Riot is well aware of the confusion. In a recent email interview with Valorant Senior designer Sean Szopinski, Riot confirmed to Polygon that the team plans to rename the Valorant range for the game's release.

"When we were brainstorming about these names, Valorant seemed like a really amazing choice for the top rank," said Szopinski. “What could be cooler than moving up the ranks, aspiring to become an elite and heroic titrant, the personification of the game itself! However, you are right, it is a bit confusing. We understand. I get it. We'll change it for launch. "

While Szopinski did not reveal what the new ranks name would be, it's worth noting that Riot's top rank in MOBA, League of Legends, is called Challenger, which would also work well here if Riot doesn't mind the overlap.

Szopinski also revealed that the Valorant range would be a bit more exciting sometime after launch. In closed beta, Valorant ranked players have no incentive to continue playing once they reach the top rank. As long as they win, there is no real reward and there is no way to see how they compare to the other top ranked players. If they start to lose, all that can happen is that they lose their prestigious rank. Everything is risk without reward. But that will not be the case in the future.

"In terms of showing a specific rating for the best players, this is something we've discussed a lot and will eventually become part of Valorant"Competitive ecosystem," said Szopinski.

While there's no word yet on when that system will launch or what exactly it will be, it's clear that Riot is still making some tweaks at the higher end of Valorant's classified system to make things as clear and rewarding as possible.

Valorant It will be free to download when it launches on June 2. According Valorant Chris Tom, leader of global communications, the game's classified mode will not be available at launch, but will be released a couple of weeks later.