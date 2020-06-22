Riots in Germany: violence in Stuttgart causes dozens of arrests and injuries

The riots began after police officers carried out controls in the city center related to reports of drug trafficking. After police carried out a preliminary arrest, a crowd of partygoers in the surrounding area allegedly attacked the officers in "solidarity" with the arrested suspect, according to a statement from the city government.
Initially, police were able to push the crowd back with pepper spray, but tensions quickly increased, the statement said. At one point, several hundred people confronted the police, throwing stones, bottles, and other objects collected from a construction site.
Protesters, who moved around the city in small groups, also attacked city properties by damaging billboards and spraying graffiti. At least 30 stores were damaged and nine reported looting. 12 police patrols suffered "massive damage," the government statement said.
"The vehicles were hit with posts, posts and windows were broken," police said.
About 300 police officers were deployed in response, including the federal police. The unrest finally began to subside in the early morning hours, just before dawn.
Police say they have arrested 24 suspected protesters, of whom about half are German. 19 officers have also been injured, and one "cannot continue working" due to a sustained hand injury.
Police President Franz Lutz called the riots "an attack on the entire city," adding that he had never seen anything like this in his 46 years as a police officer.
He also pointed to drunkenness and online influence on social media as factors that fueled the unrest, and said it would strengthen police forces in central Stuttgart in the coming weeks.
"Stuttgart is completely behind the police," Mayor Kuhn said in the statement. "There is no way to get used to such an outbreak."
A police task force is investigating the riots, and further arrests are expected.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to accurately reflect when the riots occurred.