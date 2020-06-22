Riots in Germany: violence in Stuttgart causes dozens of arrests and injuries

Stuttgart Mayor Fritz Kuhn condemned the riots, called the violence "unacceptable" and reiterated his support for law enforcement. The riots had crossed a line that neither alcohol nor a willingness to show on social media could excuse, he said in a statement Sunday, warning that "violence against emergency services is not tolerated."

The riots began after police officers carried out controls in the city center related to reports of drug trafficking. After police carried out a preliminary arrest, a crowd of partygoers in the surrounding area allegedly attacked the officers in "solidarity" with the arrested suspect, according to a statement from the city government.

Initially, police were able to push the crowd back with pepper spray, but tensions quickly increased, the statement said. At one point, several hundred people confronted the police, throwing stones, bottles, and other objects collected from a construction site.

Protesters, who moved around the city in small groups, also attacked city properties by damaging billboards and spraying graffiti. At least 30 stores were damaged and nine reported looting. 12 police patrols suffered "massive damage," the government statement said.