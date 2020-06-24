Rise in big city shootings bodes ill for this summer, experts warn

An increase in shootings in large cities in recent days has some concern that a turbulent mix of the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide protests and record arms sales may be the result of a particularly violent summer.

Although 2020 is on track to have half the mass shootings than last year's record numbers, other non-suicide weapon deaths are on track to beat 2019, according to the Firearm Violence Archive.

That rise began before summer, when there is traditionally a peak as people venture further out. Weapons experts say the increase could have many causes, including an American public increasingly stressed by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and deep divisions over racial justice and surveillance.

"There is something going on right now, these underlying tensions," said James Densley, professor of law enforcement and criminal justice at Metropolitan State University. "Everyone has been locked up for so long with the pandemic, and then we had this kind of outburst of anger and pain after the murder of George Floyd."

Over the weekend, more than 100 people were injured in shootings in Chicago, which police say is the most people shot on a weekend in Chicago since at least 2012.

In North Carolina, three people died and six were injured early Monday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire during an impromptu party in Charlotte. At a birthday party in Syracuse, New York, over the weekend, nine people were injured in gun violence.

In Minneapolis, people fled a popular nightlife and retail area when the shooting erupted, injuring 11 people early Sunday morning. Separately, a man was fatally shot in the city center that same night.

And for the second time in less than 48 hours, there was a shooting in the Seattle protest area known as CHOP, or the "Capitol Hill Busy Protest." A 17-year-old victim was shot Sunday night in the area the day after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot and a 33-year-old man was seriously injured.

While protests at the national level have focused on police violence against African Americans, the recent shootings also highlight another scourge that falls disproportionately in minority communities: armed violence that has affected some large cities long before the pandemic or the protests.

Detroit, in particular, has seen an increase in shootings; Last weekend, there were 18 different shootings that killed four people and wounded 25.

In some cities across the country, law enforcement has struggled to handle police protests, some of which have been violent and many of which have required significant resources simply because of their size, while patrolling the rest of the city.

In Dekalb County of the Atlanta metropolitan area, Chief Mirtha V. Ramos said that the usual tactics the agency uses to anticipate possible violence in the summer are not available this year due to the pandemic, so the agency He hopes the increased patrols will allow officers to engage the public.

Gun rights activists point to historic numbers of background checks on firearm purchases this year as evidence that the general public is increasingly concerned about personal safety. Advocates of gun control say more firearms will only lead to more violence.

