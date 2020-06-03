Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals New Starfighter Design

A new piece of digital concept art shows a D-wing starfighter that was designed for the end of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker saga.

A new piece of digital concept art shows a D-wing starfighter that was designed for the end of the saga. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The ship was featured, but not visible, in the climactic battle sequence with thousands of ships. Skywalker's rise It was the last film in the Skywalker saga and was released in theaters in late 2019.

Despite being directed by J.J. Abrams who praised Star Wars: The Force AwakensThe movie was criticized by some for being confusing and meaningless. It is currently the worst reviewed Star Wars Live-action movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes, with just 52% positive review score. Compared, Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom MenaceConsidered the weakest live action input, it stands at 53%.

Although the film received mixed reviews, Star Wars Fans are still desperate to see new information about the universe. Concept artist Matthew Savage has taken a look at the ideas that didn't make it to the screen, this time in the form of representations of a D-wing starfighter. In a post on his Instagram account, Savage revealed what the D-wing looks like in action, as well as photos of the ship in a design environment. You can see the images below.

Fans of Star Wars You will notice that, like the widely used X wings, the D wing in this concept art is shaped like the letter it gets its name from. The ship looks sleek and fast and includes the required location for an astromech droid. It's also interesting to see so many different angles of the starfighter, showing how much detail was thought of. Savage also recently released a concept art showing the inner workings of Rey's (Daisy Ridley) lightsaber, which she is seen wearing in the film's final scene. Concept art for Star Wars The films are especially interesting as it gives fans a detailed look at various props and the key to the story.

While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the final movie in the Skywalker saga, there are plans for more movies set in the Star Wars Universe, which could possibly include more starfighters like this. With such a rich and wide universe to take advantage of, as well as the number of projects currently in progress at Lucasfilm, the possibilities are endless. Fans might see a D-wing appear in one of the upcoming Star Wars titles, but for now, they will have to wait and see.

Source: Matthew Savage / Instagram

