Rise of Skywalker Made Snoke’s Last Jedi Death Worse

The death of Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi It was already controversial, but the revelation of Snoke's origins in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker it only made it worse. Rather than being a formidable character in his own right, Snoke turned out to be nothing more than a clone being titled by Emperor Palpatine.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi It was the most divisive film in the franchise so far, with some fans declaring it to be their new favorite and others arguing that it ruined the Disney sequel trilogy. Director Rian Johnson's film subverted much of what Star Wars it had led people to wait, literally burning part of Jedi history and revealing that Rey had no great birthright or lineage, but was the daughter of garbage merchants who had sold her for drinking money.

After the volatile response to The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He struggled to bring the franchise back to a safer location. Palpatine was brought from the dead to give fans a familiar villain, and it was revealed that Rey was Palpatine's granddaughter in a clumsy retcon of The Last JediIt is a twist. However, instead of the clone revealing the fixation of Snoke's sudden death on The Last Jediactually made it retroactively worse.

Snoke's last Jedi death was controversial, but cool

Supreme Leader Snoke was initially built as the great evil of Disney Star Wars sequel trilogy, and in J.J. Abrams designs the character's identity as a mysterious box, with nothing known about its origins. But instead of answering big questions about Snoke or having a big reveal (like Luke finding out that Darth Vader is his father in The Empire Strikes Back), the turn of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Kylo Ren turns against his master and splits him in half before joining up with Rey to face the Praetorian Guards. The two characters were only briefly on the same side, until Rey rejected Kylo Ren's offer to rule the galaxy with him. Kylo Ren was elevated to the position of main villain in the final film of the trilogy, which could have focused entirely on the tortured enmity between him and Rey.

Snoke's death diverted the franchise from the path of having Snoke as yet another Palpatine, a withered and dark Force user who controls a younger disciple, and in doing so avoided the risk of the sequel trilogy being just a retread. from the original story of the trilogy. Or at least I would have, if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He hadn't forcibly pushed the franchise back onto that track by bringing Palpatine back.

Rise of Skywalker gave Snoke an unnecessary origin

Such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi He gave a forceful answer to the mystery of Rey's parents by revealing that they were nobody, so he also cut the mystery of Snoke's origins, as they don't matter long after he was cut in half. But after The Last Jedi ended Snoke, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He insisted on replacing him with another evil overlord who controlled the First Order, and came up with an explanation of how Snoke could have effectively been Palpatine in another form all along. When Kylo Ren enters Palpatine's lair in Exegol, he goes through tanks filled with Snoke's failed clones, revealing that the so-called Supreme Leader was just one of Palpatine's creations.

This origin story was totally unnecessary. Snoke could easily have been a powerful Force user who had risen through the ranks of the First Order in his own right. The revelation of the clone, on the other hand, dismisses him more or less entirely as the character, turning him into a mask that Palpatine was wearing. This is actually worse than Snoke being a retread of Emperor Palpatine, since he was in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Not least because it undermines one of Kylo Ren's best moments.

Rise of Skywalker & # 39; s Snoke Reveal worsens his latest Jedi death

Like many elements of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Snoke's disclosure appeared designed to allay complaints about The Last JediBut instead it only served to undermine the trilogy's in-between movie. In Snoke's case, it appears that Rise of Skywalker was trying to placate fans who were upset that the mystery of Snoke's origin was never revealed. But answering that question by showing that Snoke was just a Palpatine-controlled clone is a disappointing conclusion to that particular mystery for those unhappy with how Snoke died, and makes his death worse for those who liked that moment. The Last Jedi.

For Kylo Ren, lighting his teacher was a great moment of character. As the setting for the third film in the trilogy, it could have led to a story in which he embraces his role as leader of the First Order and becomes a character equal to Palpatine in strength and villainy, or a bow of redemption. where killing Snoke marks his first step towards the bright side of the Force. Revealing that Snoke was just a clone, and one of many, weakens that moment for Kylo Ren. It would be as if Return of the Jedi it was followed by an epilogue explaining that Darth Vader did not actually throw Palpatine into the Death Star reactor; it was just a mannequin that looked like Palpatine. (In fact, Skywalker's rise comes close to that by revealing that Darth Vader did not successfully conquer Palpatine after all.)

Ultimately, Snoke's journey from being created as Palpatine 2.0, to being cut by his own disciple, and finally becoming a puppet of Emperor Palpatine is another unfortunate result of poor planning for the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It is clear that the version of Snoke that was introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens It was not supposed to be a clone made by Emperor Palpatine, so as a character it is built just to fade away. His death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi It was one of the best moments of the movie, and should have been the last we saw of it.

