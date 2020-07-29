Rising cases of Covid-19 are fueled by meetings, but some Americans won't stop

Instead, coast-to-coast governors and experts have urged Americans to keep face masks in indoor public spaces, keep their distance from others, and avoid crowded spaces.

This is how infections across the country have exceeded 4.3 million and at least 149,258 have lost their lives, and some experts say that the next few months could mean thousands more deaths.

During a weekend stop in Kentucky, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged states that are seeing a worrying increase in cases to reduce their meetings to less than 10 people. adding that many of the young people who are spreading the virus are asymptomatic

Despite grim numbers and stern warnings, some Americans have chosen to return to pre-pandemic habits, drop the guidelines, and attend parties.

700 party together in New Jersey

In Jackson, New Jersey, it took police more than five hours on Sunday to finish a party with about 700 guests. The house was being rented through Airbnb, police said.

"Come on folks! Come on," Governor Phil Murphy said during a news story. Monday conference. "That unnecessarily puts men and women in uniform and their families at risk."

Its executive order limits indoor meetings to 100 people and outdoor meetings to 500.

Health officials say they are concerned that the event will lead to more cases of coronavirus.

"It is still too early to determine what to expect, but in the meantime it is crucial to remind residents, especially our young adults, that failure to comply with mandatory safety measures can have serious repercussions in a community," said Brian Lippai, spokesman for Ocean. County Health Department told CNN.

"We have come a long way in the past few weeks, and incidents like this can lead to serious setbacks in our efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19."

Meanwhile, in Middletown, New Jersey, a party in early July led to a group of cases in the area with more than 20 teens who tested positive for the virus. Party goers were between 15 and 19 years old, authorities said.

Governor of New York & # 39; horrified & # 39; at the Hamptons concert

In New York, authorities are investigating a driving concert in the Hamptons after the images appeared to show large groups of people who were not following the patterns of social distancing.

The "Safe & Sound" benefit concert took place in Southampton on Saturday, according to Jack Sterne, spokesman for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. It was led by The Chainsmokers and a page from the event said it would allow about 600 vehicles.

Cuomo posted a video on Twitter on Monday, saying there were "egregious violations of social estrangement."

"I am appalled. The Health Department will carry out an investigation," said the governor. "We do not tolerate the illegal and reckless danger of public health."

Non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people are still prohibited in the state, and fines for violating the social distancing protocol could reach up to $ 1,000.

More than 40 cases linked to the Michigan party

In Michigan, health officials tracked at least 43 cases of the virus to a big party in Washtenaw County, Michigan, earlier this month.

Most of the cases were people between the ages of 15 and 25.

Health officials asked anyone who attended the party to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for two weeks. Health officials believe that more than five dozen people had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case, not including members of the same household as those infected.

Thousands gather at rodeo in protest

And in Minnesota, despite meeting restrictions, thousands of people, many without masks, attended a rodeo last week in protest after authorities tried to limit spectators.

"If people would like to come and protest against this ridiculous outreach government, feel free to do so, I will not hinder the right of people to assemble," wrote Cimarron Pitzen, who organizes the annual event, on Facebook. .

The post was shared hundreds of times, and thousands answered the call. The state's latest coronavirus plans prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people, yet still require residents to keep at least six feet away.