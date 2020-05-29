Risky hydroxychloroquine combination for cancer patients with COVID-19: study







CHICAGO (Reuters) – Cancer patients with COVID-19 who were treated with a drug combination promoted by US President Donald Trump to counter the coronavirus were three times more likely to die within 30 days than those who received any of the two drugs, US researchers reported. Thursday.

Preliminary results suggest that doctors may wish to refrain from prescribing the treatment of malaria, hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin for these patients, until longer, the researchers said.

"Treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin was strongly associated with an increased risk of death," said Dr. Howard Burris, president of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in a briefing with reporters on the results.

The combination of medications was initially thought to help patients with COVID-19, but recent data has cast doubt on the regimen.

Preliminary findings, to be presented this week at ASCO's virtual science meeting, show that the combination may pose a significant risk to cancer patients.

"Taking the combination gives a three times greater risk of dying within 30 days of any cause," Dr. Jeremy Warner of Vanderbilt University Medical System told reporters.

Trump, who has often promoted hydroxychloroquine, in a March 21 tweet called the combination "one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine."

That was based on a study of fewer than 40 patients in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents. More recent studies have shown little or no benefit and increased risks.

Warner and colleagues analyzed data on 925 cancer patients who became infected with the coronavirus between March and April. 13% of the patients died within 30 days after their diagnosis.

Overall, patients whose cancers were actively progressing at the time of infection were five times more likely to die within 30 days than those who were in remission or had no current evidence of cancer.

In the trial, 180 patients were taking hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin, and 90 were taking hydroxychloroquine alone.

The US Food and Drug Administration. USA It has allowed healthcare providers to prescribe medications for COVID-19 through an emergency use authorization, but has not approved the treatment.

The governments of France, Italy and Belgium took steps on Wednesday to stop the use of hydroxychloroquine for patients with COVID-19 after a decision by the World Health Organization on Monday to suspend a large trial of the drug due to safety concerns.

Warner said that hydroxychloroquine alone was not a significant risk factor when adjusted for other risks, noting that the number of people taking the drug was only relatively small.

He said carefully designed trials are needed to clarify the risks and benefits of these drugs alone or in combination.

However, Warner said his findings were largely consistent with a retrospective analysis published last week in the Lancet medical journal that looked at more than 96,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That study found that hydroxychloroquine was associated with an increased risk of death and heart rhythm problems.

ASCO Medical Director Dr. Richard Schilsky said there is "insufficient evidence to support the routine use of hydroxychloroquine" to treat COVID-19 in patients who also have cancer, and called for caution until more data is available.

Schilsky said the treatment should only be used in the context of a clinical trial, as directed by the FDA. Only two of the patients in the study were taking the drug as part of a clinical trial.

"This will certainly put some degree of caution in combining those two drugs in a cancer patient receiving COVID-19 therapy," said Dr. William Cance, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society.

