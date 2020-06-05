Riverdale Creator Vows To Do Better Writing Show’s Black Characters

After criticism of the show's treatment of black characters, including current cast member Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa promises that teen drama will improve and grow in the future. Morgan plays Toni Topaz in Riverdale, joining CW's success as part of its second season on a recurring basis before being added as a regular for season 3. In the comics, where Riverdale Based, Toni made her debut in 2012. Notable for being a bisexual black woman, Toni's inclusion was seen in part as a way to attract a new generation of fans.

After the character made the jump to live action, there was hope that Toni's backstory would be expanded. Those hopes have not been realized, since Toni has remained underdeveloped in the eyes of the public and analysts. Morgan recently revealed that she feels the same way about how her character is portrayed. In a series of social media posts, the actress said she was tired of being considered only for the sake of diversity and portrayed herself primarily as a sidekick to white protagonists. Morgan also noted that she was the lowest-paid regular series on Riverdale. Viewers backed her, noting that Toni's career follows a pattern of black characters on the sidelines.

Now, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa He has responded with promises that there will be improvements and growth in the way the popular CW show treats its characters of color. Specifically mentioning her love for Morgan, and pointing out that she is correct in her criticism, Aguirre-Sacasa assured that the world of Riverdale will change in the future. His full post can be read below.

Riverdale It is not the only program that faces a bit of reckoning. Entering the controversy that surrounds it Joy Co-stars Samantha Marie-Ware and Lea Michele, Amber Riley made comments comparable to Morgan's on how black characters are frequently treated as less than their white counterparts.

The family complaint has even made it a script for Supergirl. When the show was on CBS, during its freshman year, there was a fun scene showing Cat Grant (Callista Flockhart) looking unimpressed at the young people gathered around her desk. Grant then proceeds to make a cunning observation. "The four of them standing there, doing nothing,"Kara's former boss begins."You look like the racially attractive but not threatening cast of a CW show. "The commentary is memorable, aided by Flockhart's flawless delivery, though it points to a broader truth: shows, particularly teen dramas, may want diversity simply because it looks good. It looks inclusive, but closer examination shows that That is not the case.

Teen dramas like Riverdale, you could take a look at other series of other genres. True inclusion has never been a problem for How to escape murder. Network comedies, like Brooklyn nine nine and The good place They have shown how to boost diversity without making it the central objective. Preferential treatment for white characters is a recurring problem, although it is hardly insurmountable. Riverdale You can, and hopefully will, do better.

