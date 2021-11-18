Riverdale is a TV show about kids in school. They live in Riverdale and it is an American show on The CW. A man made the TV series and it is based on characters in Archie Comics. This show is made by TV and CBS Studios. The show came from a movie that Warner Bros. Pictures made. Fox turned it into a TV show. In 2015, the project moved to the TV show The CW. They ordered it for a pilot. It is filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. The series has been out since January 26th, 2017.

The series is about the characters from Archie Comics. KJ Apa plays Archie and Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper. Camila Mendes is Veronica Lodge. Cole Sprouse is Jughead Jones, the narrator of the series. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom. Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy. Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz and Charles Melton plays Reggie Mantle. Casey Cott plays Kevin Keller in Riverdale.

When is Riverdale Season 6 coming up?

The CW is letting us know when Riverdale season 6 will come out by telling us the date. The gang will be on TV again at 9 p.m. ET today, November 16th. That means they are changing from Wednesday to Tuesday nights, but it is the same time! The show is coming back for five episodes. It will air one time a week until December. The rest of the season will start in 2022.

You can watch the other seasons of the show on Netflix. The sixth season of the series Riverdale was announced on February 3rd in 2021.

Riverdale was first released on January 26th, 2017. It had 13 episodes in the first season. The second season of Riverdale has 22 episodes and was released on October 11th, 2017.

A new season of the show Riverdale was released on 10th October 2017. The third season had 22 episodes and the fourth season had 19 episodes.

The fifth season of Riverdale has 19 episodes. It was released on January 20th, 2021. The sixth season of Riverdale will soon be available to watch on Netflix and The CW.

If we get any updates on the series Riverdale, we will add them here. Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series Riverdale.

What is the plot of Riverdale Season 6?

The fifth season of the show is still on TV. We don’t know what will happen in the sixth season yet. Some fans want to see this or that happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Some people want to see more of the relationship between Betty and Archie. Betty always had a crush on Archie.

Considering there is still a lot of season 5 left, the plot is still up in the air for now. But showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a major teaser in August 2021.

Now that #Riverdale season six is beginning, forces are gathering to fight for good and evil. The cameras are rolling, but who will be on what side? Will they live or will they die? Everything has been the prelude to this.

An actor said, “It is hard to predict what will happen in a show like Riverdale. The more you get excited before you read it, the better. I think the show works really well when everyone is involved a lot.” The writers have been doing a good job of making the show more cohesive and I know it makes it more fun for people. I think that’s true too for the fans.

Who will be starring in Riverdale Season 6?

The people in Riverdale looked different after seven years. But they came back, and then the show will come back in season 6.

However, it has been confirmed that Mark Consuelos will not be in the show anymore. He is leaving. And so this was his last time being on the show. There is no announcement yet for the cast list. But KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart are expected to come back. Camila Mendes should come back as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Season five of this show added Fangs Fogarty and Tabitha Tate. People will see more of them on the show. Fans have taken to Twitter to say how excited they are about the renewal of this dark teen drama series.

As of writing this, Riverdale season 6 will have these cast members:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy

Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Other cast members

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews

Martin Cummins as Tom Keller

Nathalie Boltt as Penelope Blossom

TieraSkovbye as Polly Cooper

Alvin Sanders as Pop Tate

Peter James Bryant as Waldo Weatherbee

Lochlyn Munro as Hal Cooper

Asha Bromfield as Melody Valentine

Hayley Law as Valerie Brown

Tom McBeath as Smithers

Barbara Wallace as Rose Blossom

Marion Eisman as Doris Bell

Jordan Connor as Sweet Pea

Hart Denton as Chic

Nikolai Witschl as Dr. Curdle Jr.

Bernadette Beck as Peaches ‘N Cream

Sean Depner as Bret Weston Wallis

Sarah Desjardins as Donna Sweett

Mishel Prada as Hermosa Lodge

Ryan Robbins as Frank Andrews

SommerCarbuccia as Eric Jackson

Greyston Holt as Glen Scot

Chris Mason as Chad Gekko

Adeline Rudolph as Minerva Marble

