In the latest episode of Riverdale, Polly and Alice throw a party where they invite the whole school to perform. “Riverdale” season six has been full of shocks, but no one expected this. In “Chapter Thirty-One: Labor Day,” Jughead was kidnapped by Pennywise and taken away to Greendale. Many fans were disappointed with the musical episode in Riverdale season 5, and that disappointment only intensified in this week’s episode of Riverdale series 6. But it turns out, there is hope yet for those who preferred the show back when it seemed a little more grounded in reality.

Introduction to The Riverdale

One of the most popular and influential American teen dramas of the past decade, The Riverdale is a show that explores the eternal battle between good and evil. The show focuses on a group of teenagers who live in Riverdale, an unassuming town where crime is practically unheard of. When it does happen though, the teens know to call on their superhero Archie Andrews. As with every good story, Archie has his problems lurking in his personal life — as well as a possible love interest in rival Betty Cooper.

Names of the characters in The Riverdale

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones

Jordan Connor as Sweet Pea

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

The storyline of The Riverdale

The show, Riverdale revolves around the troubled town of Riverdale, said to be plagued with all sorts of mystery and the stuff of legends. But what happened over the years? Why are these so-called “supernatural” occurrences still happening today? Why are people being murdered by strangers in their backyards?”

Will he fall for Betty's trap? Stream a new #Riverdale free only on The CW: https://t.co/LWIRBSp7Ue pic.twitter.com/O53WeCSZ7N — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) June 15, 2022

This is a blog post about The Riverdale, a TV series that is based on CW’s Archie Comics. If you do not know the actual series, this content can be read as a standalone. If you do know of the series, I’ll try to keep it spoiler-free. The idea for this post was born out of the fact that I am currently rewatching the series, having watched it from the beginning earlier this year, and wondering about certain things myself and attempting to unravel their exact meaning.

Prosecutors say ex-‘Riverdale’ star Ryan Grantham murdered his mother and intended to kill Canada’s Prime Minister Justin, Trudeau

Ryan Grantham, the actor who played Reggie Mantle on the CW hit TV show “Riverdale,” has been found guilty of murder by a jury in British Columbia. Grantham was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother and “wanted to kill” Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to prosecutors. The 27-year-old actor was also found guilty of conspiracy to murder an alleged plot targeting Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

