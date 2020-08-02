RLF-100 helps critically ill patients with COVID-19

TEL AVIV – Critically ill patients of COVID-19 quickly recovered from respiratory failure after three days of treatment with RLF-100, a therapy that received the fast-track designation in the United States, two pharmaceutical companies said Sunday.

Geneva-based Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG RFLB.S has a patent for RLF-100, or aviptadil, a synthetic form of a natural peptide that protects the lung. The Israeli-American NeuroRx Inc. partnered with Relief to develop the drug in the United States.

In June, the US Food and Drug Administration granted the fast-track designation to RLF-100 for the treatment of respiratory distress in COVID-19.

While conducting a phase 2/3 clinical trial with 70 patients, RLF-100 is administered urgently to some patients who are too ill to be admitted to the trial.

The first report of rapid recovery under emergency use was released by doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital, the companies said in a joint statement.

He said a 54-year-old man who developed COVID-19 while on treatment for rejection of a double-lung transplant came out of a ventilator within four days of treatment with RLF-100.

Similar results were later seen in more than 15 patients treated under emergency use, the companies said.

The two companies also said that independent researchers at a biocontainment laboratory in Brazil reported that aviptadil blocked the replication of the SARS coronavirus in human lung cells and immune cells.