RNC Explores Outdoor Venues for Jacksonville Convention Amid Coronavirus Spread Concerns

Authorities are considering moving portions of the Republican National Convention celebration next month in Jacksonville, Florida from the planned indoor area to nearby outdoor locations.

A Republican involved in planning the August convention told Fox News on Thursday that officials have already reviewed multiple outdoor venues in the immediate vicinity of the VyStar Arena, where the convention is scheduled to take place, and are discussing possible options for all of them, including soccer and baseball stadiums. The Republican convention is scheduled to start on August 24.

While no decisions have been made, Republican Party officials are also investigating the logistics needed to hold an outdoor convention, another Republican with knowledge of the talks told Fox News. The person added that President Trump has been informed and that a determination could be made in the coming days. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Locations Republican officials have explored in the past few days include the 121 Financial Ballpark, which hosts minor league baseball games and can house about 11,000 people, and TIAA Bank Field, a 65,000-seat stadium that houses the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both venues are a short walk from the VyStar Stadium, which seats about 15,000 people.

The developments are the latest to involve a convention that has seen a lot of drama in recent months due to health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) chose Jacksonville last month to host large portions of the convention, after largely abandoning the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, over disagreements over coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

The President and Republican officials were angered after Democratic Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina said that due to the pandemic he was not prepared to guarantee the RNC a full convention with an arena full of party officials, delegates and activists as Trump wishes. However, some commercial aspects of the convention will still take place in Charlotte.

North Carolina is among most states that have seen new coronavirus spikes in the past month and a half.

Jacksonville was probably attractive to Republican Party officials because it was the only city considered to endorse Charlotte that has a Republican mayor in a state with a governor from the same party.

But new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Florida in recent weeks, raising new concerns regarding the convention. Two weeks ago, the city enacted a mandatory mask requirement for indoor and public places.

Republicans involved in planning the convention noted that there would likely be less concern among attendees about the risk of coronavirus transmission at an outdoor event rather than indoors. But a growing list of Republican senators have said they will not attend the Jacksonville convention because of health problems.

Large crowds forecast last month at an indoor stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a Trump campaign rally, the president's first since the pandemic swept the nation in March, never materialized. Large portions of the upper level of the venue were empty when Trump addressed the crowd.

The president's second campaign rally, scheduled for Saturday in New Hampshire, will take place outside on an airport runway.

Holding a Florida outdoor convention in the summer could trigger other problems. The state is extremely hot in the summer, with temperatures accumulating in the 90s and often exceeding 100 degrees. Thunderstorms are also a constant threat, and August marks the traditional start of the hurricane season.

Several people required medical attention after standing for several hours in hot, humid weather at an outdoor event for 2012 Republican candidate Mitt Romney held in Jacksonville just after the Republican convention that summer.

The Democratic National Convention, which has been delayed for a month and is scheduled to begin on August 17, is still being held in Milwaukee. But the Democratic National Committee announced last month that its meeting will be held primarily online with virtual events.