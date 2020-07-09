RNC launches after Sanders says Biden could be "most progressive" president since FDR

"The compromise they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR," Sanders told MSNBC. "He didn't have, needless to say, everything he wanted, everything Biden wanted."



But the RNC cast doubt on the level of effort involved in the working group. RNC spokesman Steve Guest Sanders added that there was a "truly honest effort" to find a compromise between Sanders' left-wing supporters and supporters of the Biden establishment.But the RNC cast doubt on the level of effort involved in the working group. RNC spokesman Steve Guest celebrated that the Biden-Sanders working group had raised numerous word-for-word passages from Sanders' previous platform.

"The fact that Joe Biden has literally embraced Bernie Sanders' radical agenda is proof that while Bernie may not be the leader of the Democratic Party, Biden is more than happy to be his champion in the left stockade." Guest tweeted, before taking a look at Biden's previous plagiarism scandals: "In a nutshell: Joe Biden has years of copying experience from others, now his team is copying directly from Bernie 2020 campaign proposals" .

The Democratic Party, in fact, has shifted to the left in recent months, and there are indications that Biden is on board with the new progressive wing. For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, asked Tuesday to dismantle the United States' "system of oppression", citing the country's economic and political systems; Biden's campaign did not respond when asked by Fox News whether the former vice president agreed with Omar.

Other Democrats introduced a bill this week that would cancel prisons, remove live convictions, and allow undocumented immigrants to vote and provide them with free "life-long education." Biden recently said that the money "absolutely" should be directed away from the police departments. Click here for more information on our main story.

Trump has a '91 percent' chance of winning in November, according to the professor's prediction model

Despite recent polls showing Joe Biden as the big favorite in November, a political science professor continues to defend his prediction model that shows President Trump has a "91 percent" chance of winning a second term.

Helmut Norpoth, a professor at Stony Brook University, is duplicating his "Primary Model," which correctly forecast five of the last six elections since 1996 and all elections, but two in the past 108 years, Mediaite reported Wednesday.

"The primary model gives Trump a 91 percent chance of winning in November," said Norpoth. "This model works well in 25 of the 27 elections since 1912, when the primaries were introduced."

The two elections the model could not predict were the election of John F. Kennedy in 1960 and the election of George W. Bush in 2000, Mediaite noted.

Norpoth's model examines presidential primary results, not polls, as the strongest indicator of outcome in the general election. According to Norpoth, Biden is in a much weaker position than Trump due to his poor performance in the first two primary races.

Before making the astonishing comeback in the South Carolina primaries and leading subsequent runs, Biden ranked fourth in Iowa with just 15.8 percent of the vote and ranked fifth in New Hampshire with just 8.4 percent.

Norpoth emphasized that enthusiasm is key.

"The terrain of presidential contests is littered with nominees who saw a poll in the spring turn to dust in the fall," Norpoth told Mediaite. “The list is long and daunting for the first few candidates. Beginning with Thomas Dewey in 1948, it encompasses notable figures such as Richard Nixon in 1960, Jimmy Carter in 1980, Michael Dukakis in 1988, George H.W. Bush in 1992 and John Kerry in 2004, to name just the most spectacular cases. "

Norpoth's model, which correctly predicted Trump's victory approximately nine months before the 2016 election, suggests that the president will win by even a broader margin in the polling station with 362 electoral votes compared to the 304 he won against Hillary Clinton . Mediaite noted that such a victory will almost equal Barack Obama's 2008 election, where he garnered 365 electoral votes.

The father of the CHOP victim returns to & # 39; Hannity & # 39 ;, describes a response & # 39; overwhelming & # 39; after his previous appearance

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., whose 19-year-old son was shot dead in the Seattle Capitol Organized Protest Zone (CHOP) last month, joined "Hannity" on Wednesday to discuss what has happened since he appeared on The program last week to discuss the death of his son.

"A lot has happened just because of your show. I think so," Anderson told host Sean Hannity. "I just want to say, first of all, I want to give my heart to everyone. Because of your program, people have been reaching out to me … (from) everyone. I have cards from everyone in the world, people who I don't even know, he just came up to me saying 'You're a great father' and only different things. 'I wish I had a father like you', things like this have been very overwhelming. "

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., was killed early on the morning of June 20, when gunshots were heard near Cal Anderson Park on 10th Avenue and East Pine Street within the protest zone. A 33-year-old man was injured in the shooting.

On July 1, Elder Anderson told Hannity in an emotional interview that neither local police nor Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had contacted him about the death of his son.

"They need to come talk to me and someone must come tell me something, because I still don't know anything," he said at the time. "Someone has to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something."

The next day Anderson received a call of condolence from President Trump.

