RNC makes koozies & # 39; Whitmer Yacht Club & # 39; after the Michigan government boat controversy amid the shutdown

The Republican National Committee is now selling "Whitmer Yacht Club" koozies to commemorate the scandal that Governor Gretchen Whitmer faced when her husband dropped his wife to try to get her family's boat into the water far from their home in Lansing, despite Whitmer telling residents not to travel due to the coronavirus.

About 500 koozies have already been purchased, RNC President Ronna McDaniel, a Michigan resident, told The Detroit News.

"Shut up for you. Open the waters for me," says the koozie.

Whitmer, a Democrat, imposed one of the strictest blockades in the country, sparking frequent protests. In addition, he told people who do not live in northern Michigan to stay away from vacation spots there over Memorial Day weekend.

But Whitmer's husband Marc Mallory apparently called the NorthShore Dock to see if his boat could be placed in the water at the family's second home in northern Michigan.

MICHIGAN GOV. CLAIMS THE REPORTED REQUEST FROM THE HUSBAND'S BOAT WAS "FAILED ATTEMPT OF HUMOR"

"This morning, I was working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on standby who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," Dowker reported, The Detroit News reported. "Being a commemorative weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means that there is no chance of this happening."

He continued: "Our office staff had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I'm the governor's husband; will this make a difference?' The docking company later noted that Mallory respectfully accepted that accommodation would not be possible. .

Whitmer tried to distance herself from her husband's comments, saying they were "a failed attempt at humor."

"My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when he registered with a small business that helps with our boat and we docked north," Whitmer said at a news conference on Tuesday. "Knowing it wouldn't make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me could move him in line. Obviously with the ban on motorized navigation in our early days of COVID-19, he thought he might laugh. It didn't."

Whitmer added: "To be honest, I wasn't laughing when it was passed on to me either. Because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it. I wish it hadn't happened. And that's really all we have to say about it."

The RNC said the koozies are meant to mark the 100th day since Whitmer declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, which was Thursday, and to mark the official start of the summer. The governor extended the state of emergency until July 16.

Trump Victory spokesman Chris Gustafson said the koozies will remind Michigan residents of Whitmer's "intrepid hypocrisy".