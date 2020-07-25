RNC President McDaniel: 100 days before the election, the enthusiasm gap points to reelection for President Trump

This weekend is 100 days from the day of the elections. As I reflect on the past four years and think about the coming months, I recall an instance that occurred approximately 100 days after President Trump's administration. I was accompanying my daughter's class trip to Washington, DC.

While millions of Americans were excited about the new administration, my daughter's classmates couldn't exactly be counted among them.

Their attitudes toward the new president were largely negative, and even when given the opportunity to meet with a high-ranking member of the administration, their reaction was unpleasant, at best.

This initial lukewarmness with President Trump seemed to speak to the concerns of some who were frankly unsure whether the billionaire businessman could shake up the status quo in Washington and meet his United States First agenda.

I advanced a few years and was accompanying the same trip for my son's class, but this time, the students' reaction was completely different.

A couple of years and countless promises made, promises kept later, this time they couldn't get their hands on the MAGA hats at the gift shop fast enough and they couldn't wait to show how proud they and the people of Michigan were from your president. The change in attitude was surely a reflection of the conversations that took place at their own tables and the impact that this president had had on the lives of their own families.

This is just a snapshot of many showing the record enthusiasm President Trump enjoys because of the record achievements he has secured for the American people. As Election Day approaches, it is because of this enthusiasm that President Trump will carry the day once again.

Americans of all political stripes are excited to go out and vote for this president for the simple reason that his policies have improved their lives.

They know that their tax cuts, combined with regulatory relief and energy independence, created the best job market our country has ever seen. More importantly, they know that these growth-friendly policies will do so again as we continue to recover from the coronavirus and rebuild our economy.

We have seen President Trump warn our enemies and defend the United States on the world stage. We have seen him negotiate free and fairer trade agreements that will foster the economic prosperity of our farmers and manufacturers for years and decades to come.

In the face of the worst public health crisis the world has witnessed in a century, Americans recognize that President Trump's unprecedented bold response to the coronavirus has saved countless lives.

His approach to an “ all America & # 39; & # 39; That is why the United States leads the world in testing, our case fatality rate has decreased by 75 percent since mid-April, and why we are on track to produce an effective vaccine against the virus.

As elected Democrats in cities across the country give in to the left-wing mafia and allow their communities to become lawlessness and chaos, President Trump upholds law and order and the American people support him. Recent polls found that Americans overwhelmingly object to spending the police; Instead, they want someone to defend the police.

For these reasons and more, that is why there are 100 days to go, the advantage of President Trump's enthusiasm over Joe Biden is real and wide.

No wonder Joe Biden is unable to motivate voters, even among his own party.

It turns out that raising taxes on 82 percent of Americans or cutting entire sectors of our energy industry, along with millions of reliable, well-paying jobs, is not a great rallying cry for your campaign.

Also, you can't trust a candidate who doesn't bother answering some questions from friendly reporters to lead our country.

In 100 days, our country will face the "moment of choice" that Ronald Reagan spoke of, and there is no doubt that the stakes are high.

Never before has one side of the political debate called the basic creed of our country: freedom of expression, free markets, commitment to the rule of law, as questioned as the modern Democratic Party is doing.

With his manifestos of unity, it is clear that Joe Biden is controlled by Bernie Sanders and the rest of the radical left who sings the siren song of socialism as the alternative to the freedom and vision of our Founders.

Fortunately, the American people know this better.

We know that President Trump is focused on the issues that matter, like ending the coronavirus pandemic and restoring our economy to record levels he once built.

And because President Trump has stood and fought for the American people every day for the past four years, I can confidently say that in 100 days the American people will stand for him and vote to reelect him for a second term. .

