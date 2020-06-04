RNC spokesperson: We should not have to compromise electoral security to vote in November (Opinion)

It is not about voting with confidence. It's about the Democrats looking for an advantage in our elections. Their solutions for voting during the coronavirus pandemic are the same measures they proposed to vote years before.
California ushered in a "new electoral model"
That includes "sending each voter a ballot" and "expanding early voting in person," the same measures that California Gov. Gavin Newsom requires for the coronavirus four years later. its unconstitutional takeover
which according to him is necessary "preserve public health"
however, it allows paid campaign officers to go door-to-door and from nursing home to nursing home, picking up ballots and delivering hundreds at a time, without apparent supervision.
Democrats don't want more voters. They want more ballots. Their real goal is to export the collection of ballots to the rest of the country and place the fate of the elections in the hands of paid political activists, as in California in 2018.
On election night at 1:45 a.m., Young Kim was ready
becoming the first Korean-American woman in Congress, 5% more than her Democratic opponent. Kim was one of seven House races closed during the state midterm elections, and Republicans went ahead in four, a Report of the Republican Chamber Administration Committee
he found. Weeks and thousands of mail ballots later counted, and many returned for "unknown individuals," and Democrats saw their votes increase in each race, claiming all seven seats after Election Day.
If Democrats get their way, this November, potentially millions of ballots would be mailed to ineligible and dead voters. Los Angeles County was forced to begin the process of removing 1.5 million ineligible records in early 2019 due to a court settlement, after failing to clean up its lists for decades. The problem persists.
As of November 2019, according to data analyzed by the conservative legal vigilance group Judicial Watch, even after San Diego County removed
500,000 ineligible enrollments, the county still had a 117% enrollment rate, meaning more people can register than are eligible and live in the county. California has nearly 2,000 registered voters over the age of 105, and 5% of registrations in Imperial, Fresno, and Los Angeles counties have probably died or moved, warned a nonprofit electoral integrity group
. And those are only among active voters.
Democrats falsely claim that having voter integrity safeguards, such as requiring photo identification, is similar to "voter crackdown." Republicans want all eligible voters to have the opportunity to vote safely. It is crucial for free and fair elections. But what if the registered voter moved five years ago? And shouldn't ballots for dead voters stop before they are mailed or, in a word, suppressed?
Experimenting with our choices is already failing in Nevada. In Clark County, ballots were mailed to all voters,
and they're ending up in the trash because there's more than 200,000 inactive voters
in the county
Without proper organization and safeguards in place, ballots can be collected, signed, and never verified. It's what Democrats call "collection of community ballots"
and what Democratic Party lawyer, Marc Elias, from the law firm Perkins Coie (that
Perkins Coie), is seeking in courts across the country: lifting bans on collecting ballots
and attack signature verification.
Elias, in a demand
, described the coincidence of signatures as a "doubtful art", characterized the process of identification of signatures as a "regime of coincidence of signatures" and affirmed that the Rules of rejection of the ballot violate the right to vote and does not want it to be done comply.
The media used to warn about the open invitation to collect fraudulent ballots and the lack of voting guarantees. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2000
that "the growth of absentee voting has provided new opportunities for cheating." "(F) Unhooking ballots in the absence of older voters has become standard practice" in the local Dallas elections, the Dallas Observer reported in 2001.
The Miami Herald reported on the "gloomy world"
of ballot pickers in Miami-Dade County. the "dirty business"
vote bribery and voters were cajoled, it was commonplace, a former head of the corruption unit of the Miami-Dade County State's Attorney's Office told Fox News.
Now, to listen to the main cable news say it, it is as if the fraud did not exist, all while the officials plead guilty to ballot filler
in Philadelphia, a mail carrier accused of trying to alter ballots in West Virginia, and thousands of ballots are canceled in New Jersey
, after an election by mail allegedly so flawed that a local NAACP leader is demanding a new choice
. And that was just last week.
Democrats claim that mail-in ballots are judged, tested, and true. But it has never been attempted on a national scale, and it took years, not months, for states that have all the postal ballots to prove it.
As for the truth? For years, Democrats screamed about the security of our elections. However, now they want our elections to be more like Russia, where you can fill the ballot boxes
, than the United States of America.
That is not the way to carry out our elections. Voters shouldn't have to choose between electoral security and Democrats' extreme voting plans.