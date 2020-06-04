RNC spokesperson: We should not have to compromise electoral security to vote in November (Opinion)





It is not about voting with confidence. It's about the Democrats looking for an advantage in our elections. Their solutions for voting during the coronavirus pandemic are the same measures they proposed to vote years before.

California ushered in a "new electoral model" That includes "sending each voter a ballot" and "expanding early voting in person," the same measures that California Gov. Gavin Newsom requires for the coronavirus four years later. its unconstitutional takeover which according to him is necessary "preserve public health" however, it allows paid campaign officers to go door-to-door and from nursing home to nursing home, picking up ballots and delivering hundreds at a time, without apparent supervision.

Democrats don't want more voters. They want more ballots. Their real goal is to export the collection of ballots to the rest of the country and place the fate of the elections in the hands of paid political activists, as in California in 2018.





Source link