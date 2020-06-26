Road trip ideas: expert safe travel tips

The sun has risen, is it time to rise? Maybe, maybe not, depending on the reopening plan in your state and what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. As families, couples, and groups of friends begin to consider summer vacation, a road trip seems like a stellar idea. After all, you have more control when traveling on four wheels, as you can pack much more of your own (properly sanitized) goods, avoid airports entirely, and not be around someone you don't know.

However, there are still safety precautions that all travelers should take, even if they are heading to a nearby mountain for camping, renting an Airbnb by the sea, or choosing any other getaway. For advice on everything from what to pack to how to protect yourself and others, we spoke with doctors and travel experts to find the ultimate safety guide for hitting the road.

Create a coronavirus kit

Despite the fact that the restrictions are beginning to loosen, unfortunately the cases are increasing in many parts of the country. Dr. Suzanne Bartlett-Hackenmiller, a holistic medicine physician and medical consultant at AllTrails, reminds us that you should still be sure to bring and wear your mask whenever you can be around someone.

He recommends creating a type of coronavirus kit that includes these essentials, along with extra toilet paper in case your rent is not stocked, and other products. Tylenol, water and other basic elements could be of great help if you need them in case of need.

Try this: Assacalynn 50pcs Disposable Face Mask ($ 25.98, originally $ 27.88; amazon.com)

Assacalynn 50pcs disposable face mask

During the pandemic, you can never have too many masks. And when you're on the road, walking more, or going to unfamiliar places, you may need a new cover more often. Many rentals may lack a washer and dryer, and camping doesn't make cleaning a cloth mask easy, so these are better for a road trip, according to our expert.

Nostalgia Mask in the Garden by Alja Horvat ($ 13.59, originally $ 16.99; society6.com)

Nostalgia in the garden mask by Alja Horvat

If you have access to a washer and dryer, a cloth mask is always a good idea too. Society6 has just released over 1,000 masks on its site, all of which are covered in art by independent artists. Best of all: A portion of all proceeds go to World Central Kitchen's coronavirus relief efforts.

Don't get off the beaten path

While part of the joy of exploring Mother Nature is seeing new and beautiful views, if your road trip includes a hike, stay on the marked trail. Particularly now, when a trip to the emergency room with a fractured ankle could put you at risk for more serious problems, podiatrist Dr. Velimir Petkov suggests taking the course.

"Avoid the temptation to walk off the trail and in unfamiliar or unmarked areas," he warns. "You could get lost, injured, or both."

Try This: Cotopaxi Tarak 20L Lightweight Durable Backpack ($ 100; amazon.com)

Cotopaxi Tarak 20L Lightweight Durable Backpack

If you intend to climb a mountain in search of great views of a waterfall, make sure you're prepared for the hike. A sturdy, waterproof and lightweight backpack like this allows you to carry first aid supplies, water, snacks and other necessities.

Layer pack

In the morning, when you start your adventure, your temperature is likely to be comfortable. As the sun reaches its highest point, you will begin to sweat inside your car. And at night? Certain areas of the country experience a dramatic drop in degrees. That's why eAutoLease.com CEO and car expert Zoriy Birenboym recommends packing everything you need to stay comfortable, including clothing for different temperatures.

"You don't want to be caught without the needs and you have to find places in areas you've never been before," he says. "Make sure this includes staying up-to-date on the weather in the areas you travel. It can get cold at night even though it is summer, so you may not plan to pack an extra sweater or blankets, but they are 50 degrees you wish you had. "

Try these: Backcountry Tahoe Sun Hoodie ($ 52.46, originally $ 69.95; backcountry.com)

Backcountry Tahoe Sun Hoodie

This lightweight option features a sweat-wicking material that will keep you cool while fighting triple-digit heat. It also has UPF built in to protect it from UV radiation from the sun. It is ideal for day clothes.

L.L.Bean Women's Classic Cashmere Sweater ($ 159; llbean.com)

A cozy and simple cashmere blend sweater will capture your body heat to keep you warm in colder temperatures. It's great for sitting around the campfire in the woods or stargazing by the lake.

Make sure you get enough sleep

While many people have reported difficulty sleeping during the pandemic, thanks to anxiety and uncertainty, adequate rest is a must before a long car trip, Petkov says. "Don't drive while you're sleepy. If you feel like you need to rest, stop and take a 30-minute nap," he recommends.

Petkov says that even if you reap the benefits of seven to eight hours of sleep, a little coffee can never hurt.

Try this: 40-ounce Thermos Stainless King drink bottle (from $ 21.15, originally $ 29.99; amazon.com)

King 40oz Stainless Thermo Drink Bottle

To keep your energy levels choppy, travel with coffee that you can have when needed. Reviewers love how long this thermos keeps hot drinks warm and how durable it is for everyday use.

Make all the reservations in advance that you can

As with any vacation, you need to be sure to plan, says Katie Key, president of Escape Campervans. This is true whether you are camping, checking into a hotel, renting a vacation home, or enjoying any other type of travel experience.

"Many state parks are urging people to make reservations so they can predict overcapacity, and many are limiting parking capacity to reduce overcrowding," she says. You should check various websites, call ahead, and make sure everything is in order before filling your tank and leaving.

Try this: Amazon Echo Auto ($ 29.99, originally $ 49.99; amazon.com)

Do you have any questions about the weather, road conditions, or hours of operation? Ask Alexa while driving, with this technical editor-approved device. It connects via your Alexa app on your phone and plays through the car speaker. Alexa can play music, check the news, dial numbers, add to your to-do list, update your calendar, and more.

Pack a first aid kit

If there was ever a time to pack a first aid kit, it is now. Whether you scratch your knees or have an allergy attack, Petkov says it can always be helpful, especially if you plan to camp, hike, or bike as part of your road trip.

Try these: Adventure Medical Sportsman Series Medical Kit (starting at $ 39.99; amazon.com)

Adventure Sportsman Sportsman Series Medical Kit

This kit has all the nuts and bolts and all the bells and whistles you need to treat common injuries or illnesses. You'll find trauma pads, bandages, bandages, irrigation syringes, butterfly clasps, and many other hospital-quality supplies.

VSSL Camp Supplies ($ 129; amazon.com)

Consider this small but powerful first aid kit if you don't want a bulky pack. It comes with 45 essentials including tweezers, thermometers, bandages, antibiotic cream, etc., all in a tube less than 2 inches in diameter. Plus, it's waterproof!

Appoint a traveler to be the drill sergeant.

Although you may be tired of singing the song "Happy Birthday" while washing your hands, soap and hand sanitizer are a great way to defend yourself against the spread of germs. Terika L. Haynes, CEO and Founder of Dynamite Travel, reminds us that both drivers and passengers should be very mindful of keeping their feet clean.

"Every time travelers enter the vehicle, they should apply hand sanitizer to their hands and also heavy contact areas such as the steering wheel, change of handling, and door handles," she says. One idea is to designate a person as a hand sanitizer sergeant, who will continue to give everyone a spray or a pump when needed.

Try this: Touchland Power Mist Aloe Vera ($ 12; touchland.com)

Touchland Power Mist Aloe Vera Hand Sanitizer Mist

Particularly for traveling, and for children, a hand sanitizer spray is an easy way to keep up with the habit of clean hands. We love the subtle scent of this version that protects and hydrates.

Snack pack

It doesn't matter if you are traveling with young children, kids, or adult adults, no one is a happy camper when they are hungry. Especially now, it's difficult to predict restaurant hours and availability, so having snacks on hand can avoid headaches, according to Haynes.

"You can find restaurants that don't meet social distancing guidelines, and you don't feel safe," she says. "Having to go back to the drawing board with travelers can take some time, so snacks will help satisfy your appetite until you find a new option to eat."

Try this: Snack in the Box ($ 9.99; amazon.com)

Dr. Charles Park Richardson, president of TransWorld Med, says that when you come up with snack ideas, be sure to include snacks that contain antioxidants to fight free radicals. These include berries, nuts, and dark chocolate. You can store a little bit of everything in these double-compartment 6-ounce snack boxes. You can view our summary of nutritionist-approved healthy snacks here.

Power Up Trail Mix ($ 4.98; amazon.com)

This snack mix includes walnuts, dried mango, blueberries, pumpkin seeds, and more. There's even a mixture loaded with antioxidants.

Bring your own bedding and towels.

Even if you're not camping, Haynes says it's smart to bring your own sheets and towels to be sure.

"Several hotels do not offer cleaning services to keep their guests safe," she says. "Some hotels may easily have extra bedding to offer their guests, but others cannot. The same is true with Airbnb hosts, who must take their security precautions."

Try these: AmazonBasics' quick-drying 100% cotton luxurious towels ($ 25.99; amazon.com)

Luxurious Quick Dry 100% Cotton Towels from AmazonBasics

Reviewers love this towel set, which comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths, for how luxurious and lightweight the towels are, as well as being quick-drying.

AmazonBasics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Sheet (starting at $ 13.99; amazon.com)

AmazonBasics microfiber sheet, lightweight, super soft and easy to care for

Cheap but comfortable, these soft sheets are ideal for traveling. As soon as you get home, throw them in the wash and start planning your next vacation.

Protect your skin

You may not consider sun exposure while sitting in the car, but rays can seep through open windows and cause burns, and UVA rays, which cause signs of premature aging, can go directly to the glass in the window. And while there is nothing that screams as much in summer as roasting marshmallows or catching fireflies, mosquitoes are also attracted when we are outdoors at night.

That is why Bahar Schmidt, the founder of the Eluxit travel agency, recommends going the extra mile to protect our skin with sunscreen and bug spray.

Try these: Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion ($ 8.97, originally $ 11.99; amazon.com)

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

Pack a few bottles of this reliable sunscreen so the entire car can be lathered throughout the trip. As a bonus, this waterproof formula will also last you during lake or sea dives.

Repels plant-based lemon eucalyptus bug spray (from $ 7.15; amazon.com)

Repels plant-based lemon eucalyptus insect repellent

To protect everyone from insect bites by bloodthirsty creatures, buy this DEET-free repellent spray that smells pretty good of lemon.

Note: Prices above reflect retailer listed prices at time of publication.