Rob Liefeld shares the gruesome art of Deadpool killing Mickey Mouse

Rob Liefeld not happy with plans to Deadpool 3. He claims that the fact that it's not on Disney's schedule means they are dragging their feet about the project and, as he said, "Until a movie is scheduled, it isn't taken seriously." As such, you see no chance of Deadpool 3 It happened for at least five years and he is very frustrated that the momentum built up by the first two films is being wasted. Beyond that, it has to hurt that the Fox merger has seen X-Force Movie canceled.

As a result, the comic creator doesn't seem to be concerned about taking hits at Mouse House. When Bob Iger edited his Twitter banner to include Deadpool (which seemed like a promising sign to me), Liefeld made a post apparently stating that he wasn't fooled by this trick. But now he has gone a step further and hit Disney where it hurts: to fit in rodents.

As you can see below, he has released a piece of art that shows Deadpool hoisting Mickey Mouse's corpse by the tail. His tongue hangs uselessly from his mouth, his limbs hang lifeless, and blood seeps from a large bullet hole in his forehead. It is not, say, a family image.



Liefeld described the photo as "super fun," although many comments point out that it is probably actively hurting. Deadpool 3 being done Answers ranged from "I like Rob, but now this is just a coward" to pointing out that "he's not helping your case" and that Ryan Reynolds facepalming gif desperate.

Let's hope Disney doesn't hold a grudge for Liefeld's joy that his beloved pet is violently contaminated, as I'd really like to see. Deadpool 3 be done this decade.