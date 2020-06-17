Rob Lowe's surprising friendship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Lowe was discussing his new podcast, "Literally! With Rob Lowe," and said that since he has been in the industry for 40 years, he has a diverse group of friends to invite as guests.
"It could be people from Brat Pack, it could be people from & # 39; West Wing & # 39 ;, people from & # 39; Parks and Rec & # 39;", said Lowe. "It could be people (that) people are surprised that I'm friends with … It's going to be very, very fun."
When O & # 39; Brien asked for the name of someone who would be surprised, Lowe called Thomas, much to O & # 39; Brien's surprise.
"And the society of people in him is quite studious, he's one of them," Lowe said. "That's how we met. They put the medal for me in the halls of the Supreme Court."
Thomas put the medal on him, Lowe said, and their friendship began.
Thomas gave Lowe his cell phone number and said he could call at any time, which the actor did when his son went to law school, Lowe said.
"I call this cell phone and he answers," Lowe said. "And you think, 'Geez. Shouldn't there be, like, an investigation process?' And 45 minutes, you're giving me advice on what my son should do with law school and administration "