The most influential players huddled together for most of the weekend to discuss what the MLB's latest offering was, even with slight modifications that arrived on Sunday. But all indications were that they remained resolute against accepting the current version of a proposed 60-game season.

That will only push Commissioner Rob Manfred to move more seriously toward pressing the button he's wanted to avoid: unilaterally implementing a season.

However, all of this is taking place in a context of growing cases of COVID-19 in major baseball states that have owners and players deciding on the next appropriate step. It leaves the situation fluid, open to possible further attempts to strike a deal, or even forcing some homeowners to consider more seriously whether to try a season.

If Manfred implements it unilaterally, as is his collectively negotiated right on condition that players get their pro-rata payout, the likelihood is that he will impose a schedule in 48-54 games, though he could install at 60 and see if he fights COVID. -19 allows many games.

As ESPN first reported, Manfred sent Palestinian Authority Executive Director Tony Clark on Sunday a letter offering to cancel the expanded playoffs and the designated universal hitter for 2021, in addition to the terms already included in the package. than 60 games, if he does this season. Failure to complete the World Series due to coronavirus.

Since owners want more playoff tickets and are on board with the Universal DH, this feature would give players an extra leverage point, another apple bite, should the worst-case scenario arise. In the event of a COVID cancellation, the union could try to get something else in exchange for those 2021 additives.

The union's executive board, which includes 30 team representatives plus the eight members of the executive subcommittee, momentarily delayed its vote on Sunday to further contemplate and debate this potential sweetener: The AP's latest proposal called for a regular 70-season games. However, the board was leaning heavily toward the idea that these last-minute adjustments did not change its general opinion on the proposal. The timing of the formal vote remained publicly unclear until Sunday night.

Manfred's letter on Sunday reflected how much he wanted to avoid unilateral implementation, for multiple reasons: 1) It would not include extra playoff games; 2) Without a cooperative spirit around the return of the game, some players may choose not to participate and boycott the season; and 3) leave open the possibility for players to file a complaint against the owners for not negotiating in good faith, although the owners could file an identical complaint against the players.

As part of his letter to Clark on Sunday, Manfred urged that a regular 70-game season not be feasible in light of the desire to end the World Series by the end of October. As first reported by The Athletic, Manfred noted that moving spring training from Florida and Arizona sites to local stadiums, the result of COVID-19 outbreaks in those two states, would further delay opening. from the camps until June 29. The commissioner argued that, for more than three weeks of spring training, he left 66 days to play 60 games before Sept. 27, the day MLB wanted to end the regular season.

The players, as part of their desire to play more games (which would result in higher pay), had expressed their willingness to push the regular season schedule until mid-October. However, MLB has opposed that idea due to medical concerns that the coronavirus will worsen as the weather cools, as well as the facts that baseball's broadcast partners would rather broadcast in October, and MLB does not want to face the presidential elections on November 3. The recent surge in the coronavirus not only in Florida and Arizona, but also in the important baseball state of Texas, reinforced MLB's argument that the sport should not press its luck with too many games.

Although their negotiations have been controversial, players and owners have also reached an agreement on health and safety conditions. While both sides signed on to the radical notion of putting a runner at second base in additional innings and even matching tie games after a certain number of innings, all in the interest of limiting players' exposure to each other, those understandings they would not be applied through unilateral implementation.