Rob Manfred, head of talks at MLBPA & # 39; marco & # 39; for the 2020 season amid intense negotiations

Major League Baseball may be one step closer to saving the 2020 season.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he extended another offer with an improved prorated payment to Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark during an in-person meeting on Wednesday.

Manfred, trying to jumpstart talks to restart baseball, offered a bundle that includes a 60-game regular season in 70 days starting July 19 and a 16-team postseason in 2020 and 2021. The plan also includes a prorated salary Complete and dependent on the players' association agreeing to waive their right to file a complaint against MLB for negotiating in bad faith.

"At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours yesterday in Phoenix," Manfred said in a statement. "We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to discussions with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework several times at the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Based on our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the clubs to keep going and I am confident that Tony is doing the same. ”

This occurs a day after several MLB owners were against the idea of ​​having a season. According to SNY, there were six owners who were not interested in having a season, and The Athletic reported that it could be up to eight or more.

Manfred had said before last week's amateur draft that there would be a season. However, this statement seemed to backtrack on Monday.

"I'm not sure. I think there is real risk; and as long as there is no dialogue, that real risk will continue," Manfred told ESPN. “The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that I am 100 percent certain that it will happen. "

Major League Baseball players and their union boss responded to Manfred's reversal of whether there would be a season in the midst of a wage fight in a 2020 season shortened by the pandemic.

Clark said in a statement that the players were "disgusted" by Manfred's comments to ESPN on Monday night.

"The players are upset because after Rob Manfred unequivocally told the players and fans that there would be '100 percent' to a 2020 season, he decided to keep his word again and is now threatening to cancel the entire season," Clark said.

"Any implication that the Players Association has in any way delayed progress on health and safety protocols is completely untrue, as Rob has recently acknowledged that the parties are 'very, very close.' This latest threat is just one further indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith from the start. This has always been about extracting additional pay cuts from players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign. "

