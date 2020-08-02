Rob Manfred MLB's challenging message: "We are playing"

By
Zaheer
-
0
13




Despite a series of games postponed due to positive COVID-19 testing, Rob Manfred is not ready to pause or cancel the shortened baseball season. Hours after the sports commissioner told ESPN that continuing to play is "manageable" and "there's no reason to quit now," MLB announced plans for the Marlins and Phillies to start playing again …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here