Rob Manfred says there might not be an MLB season

Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might not be a major league season after a collapse in talks between the teams and the union over how to split the money into a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The league also said that several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Two days after union chief Tony Clark declared the additional negotiations useless, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-page letter to player association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether to renounce the threat of legal action. and he will tell MLB to announce a spring training. report date and a regular season schedule.

These were just the latest escalations in a sport at odds over the start of the season as a preliminary battle before negotiation to replace the employment contract that expires on December 1, 2021.

"It is just a mess for our game, there is absolutely no question about it," Manfred said during an ESPN appearance that included the bosses of the other major professional leagues in the United States. "It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and that the game returns to the field for the benefit of our fans."

Spring training was halted due to the pandemic on March 12, two weeks before opening day, and the parties reached an agreement on March 26 on how to review their labor agreement to account for the virus.

Since then, hostility has increased to levels in the 1990s as the parties exchanged offers. MLB claims that teams cannot afford to play without fans and pay the prorated wages required in the March deal, which included a provision for "good faith" negotiations on the possibility of games in empty stadiums or neutral venues.

“The proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country in the past week, and the fact that we already know several players and staff from the 40-man roster who have tested positive, has increased the risks associated with the start of the spring training for years to come. weeks, "Halem wrote in his letter to Meyer, which was obtained by the AP.

Halem sent Meyer a letter in a sarcastic tone on Friday accompanying the latest MLB offer, and Meyer responded in a hostile tone on Saturday as the parties commemorated the positions before a possible complaint to the panel chaired by independent arbitrator Mark Irvings. Halem's letter Monday asked the union for many clarifications on its positions.

"I note that both the NBA and NHL, two leagues referenced repeatedly in their letter, do not intend to resume play until approximately August 1, and both intend to resume play in a limited number of sites with a quarantine approach. " Halem wrote. "Let us know the association's views on the quarantine of players in league-approved hotels (such as the NBA's Disney World model) when they're not at the stadium if conditions worsen in the coming weeks."

Clark released a statement Saturday that told MLB: "It's time to get back to work. Tell us when and where. Then the union said it could file a complaint seeking additional economic documents and monetary damages that could total $ 1,000. millions or more.

Players are upset that after Rob Manfred unequivocally told players and fans that there would be '100%' would be a 2020 season, he decided to go back on his word and now threatens to cancel the entire season. Clark said in a statement Monday.

"This latest threat is just one more indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith from the start," added Clark. "It was always about extracting additional salary cuts from the players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign."

Manfred said before last week's amateur draft that the chance for a season was "100%."

He reversed his position on Monday.

"I'm not sure. I think there is real risk; and as long as there is no dialogue, that real risk will continue," Manfred said on ESPN. “The owners are 100% committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I can't tell you that I am 100% sure it will happen. "

Halem asked the union for permission to move on with the season.

MLB has made three cheap bids, the latest offering to guarantee players 70% of their salaries as part of a 72-game schedule beginning July 14 and increase the total to 80% if the postseason is completed.

The players previously offered two proposals, maintaining their position that no additional pay cuts would be accepted beyond the prorated 2020 wages they had agreed to in March. That deal required $ 170 million in salary advances and a service-time credit guarantee if no games are played this year.

Manfred had threatened a shorter schedule, perhaps about 50 games. The union could respond by filing a complaint, arguing that players should be paid for the 119-game season they initially proposed. The union's first plan would result in wages of nearly $ 3 billion.

The players are angry after five years of fixed salaries, a lost complaint alleging that the Chicago Cubs manipulated the service time of third baseman Kris Bryant in violation of the employment contract and allege that several teams did not properly use the shared revenue, resulting in that the union called "tanking".

Players expect to see documents detailing regional sports network agreements with teams, the financial interests of MLB owners at RSN and the real estate companies adjacent to baseball stadiums, as well as MLB affiliated companies such as MLB Network, MLB Advanced Media and BAM Tech. During a complaint, Irvings was asked to order the production of documents.

In their March agreement, the parties pledged to "work in good faith to start, play and complete the most comprehensive 2020 championship season and post-season that is economically feasible, consistent with" a number of provisions.

In the absence of Manfred's consent, under the agreement, the season will not begin unless there are no travel restrictions in the US. USA And Canada does affect the game, there are no restrictions on mass gatherings in the 30 regular season stadiums, and there are no health or safety risks when playing in front of fans at the regular stadiums. But it also stipulated that the parties "will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing in the absence of spectators or in appropriate substitute neutrals."

MLB told the union that it would lose an additional $ 640,000 for each regular season game played with no income and does not want to extend the regular season beyond September 27 because it fears that a second wave of the coronavirus could jeopardize the postseason, when $ 787 Millions of transmission revenue are earned.