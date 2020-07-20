Rob Smith: 5 words Trump can use to help win the African American vote in 2020

Across the United States, African-American children are trapped in schools that are not teaching them anything, held hostage by power-hungry teacher unions that often protect bad teachers and Democratic politicians who think they are pumping endless money from school children. taxpayers to these schools around their dismal performance.

Donald Trump can speak to the voting parents of these children with five words: School option for black children.

I am an advocate for school choice due to my own experience attending underperforming schools in Akron, Ohio. My mother often tells the story of discovering myself sitting quietly in a kindergarten classroom as the chaos continued around me.

The children were not learning. The teacher was not interested. At that very moment, he decided to drop me out of that school and send me to a better performing high school in the city, using my grandfather's address. I had a choice and used it to improve my education.

Unfortunately, when middle and high schools arrived, I was forced to go to underperforming schools in my own neighborhood. Upon graduation, I had no real guidance or prospects. Although I appreciate my military service, the grim prospects provided by my poor public education, teachers, and counselors definitely took into account why I joined. As I say in my recently published memoir of the Iraq war "Always a soldier":

"In a 98 percent black school, where athletics ranked higher than academics, counselors did not know what to do with the fat boy who had never played a sport in his life. My parents don't have the money for college, and I just ran away from the cracks. All of the above is how I found myself dialing the number at the Army recruiting office in hopes of doing something and maybe going to college after my service. "

Right now there are millions of black children who are fighting like I was before. They failed as the public schools collapsed, bad teachers taught them little or nothing, and overburdened counselors overlooked them. Your educational and financial future can be saved by one thing: school choice.

As President Trump has said: "We are fighting for the choice of school, which really is the civil rights (issue) of all time in this country. Frankly, school choice is the civil rights declaration of the year , of the decade, and probably beyond, because all children should have access to a quality education. "

The school choice message is one that resonates. It is one that gets results.

Of course, embracing school choice and presenting that message to African-American parents who don't want their children to attend schools that don't work will do little to deter the never-ending rotation of black liberal pundits who have made Trump "racist." Despite them, there are indications that the message resonates with black voters. Black women in particular.

In the disputed Florida governor's race in 2018, Ron DeSantis bested Andrew Gillum by less than 33,000 votes. DeSantis was an advocate for charter schools, while Gillum was very opposed to them. According to the Wall Street Journal:

"Of the approximately 650,000 black women who voted in Florida, 18 percent elected Mr. DeSantis, according to a CNN exit poll of 3,108 voters. This exceeded their support for Republican United States Senate candidate Rick Scott (9 percent), Mr. DeSantis's performance among black men (8 percent) and the Republican Party national average among black women (7 percent).

"While 18 percent of the vote for black women in Florida equals less than 2 percent of the total electorate, in an election decided by less than (32,463) votes, these 100,000 black women were decisive."

The school choice message is one that resonates. It is one that gets results. While there's a lot on the president's plate when it comes to designing an agenda for 2020 and beyond, focusing on School Choice For Black Kids while crafting a message for African-American voters will put you on the right side of history in what it is , in his words, one of the great civil rights battles of our time.

Black children are on the front line. And if President Trump can focus on this message to his parents, he will win in 2020. And our children will win in the future.

