Rob Smith: Floyd vandalism protesters show & # 39; staggering lack of knowledge of American history & # 39;

Turning Point USA spokesman Rob Smith said Sunday that recent acts of vandalism of statues and public property, as well as some of the other actions by protesters, have shown that some ignore the story.

Smith, a decorated Iraq war veteran, said in "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton" that seeing the disfigurement of the Abraham Lincoln statue in London earlier in the day is just the latest example.

Earlier in the week, National Guard troops protected the Lincoln Memorial, among others in Washington, DC, after protesting vandals that disfigured it and other historical monuments, including at New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral, a site appreciated by American Catholics.

"When I see images like the one you just showed [of the smashed Lincoln statuette], when I see all these images of these historical monuments that have been disfigured in the name of dismantling racism, it really indicates a surprising lack of knowledge of basic history American, "he said.

Lincoln, the first Republican president-elect, is best known for leading the United States through his Civil War victory and his crusade to abolish slavery, culminating in the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution. in 1865, shortly before he was assassinated by a Confederate sympathizer from Maryland named John Wilkes Booth.

"It is really unfortunate that this is happening," Smith told host Steve Hilton. "When I see destruction and destruction, it reminds me of the fact that Black Lives Matter and many of the people who march are losing many people who supported this movement."

"They are losing many people who support the fight against police brutality against African Americans [and] come together as a country to discover how we end this stain of racism …," he continued, saying that the fight against the police – protesters of brutality who choose to destroy or loot lose the most moderate Americans who agree with their goal but abhor destruction and civil unrest. "

Smith said the violent aspect of some of the protests makes the entire movement seem "a little less relevant" in some people's minds.

Independent Women & # 39; s Voice president Tammy Bruce added that the political left "never knows when to stop."

"Eventually, you find out that the & # 39; mafia & # 39; is not driven by principle," he said. "The & # 39; mafia & # 39; is the & # 39; mafia & # 39 ;, and they want to destroy everything," he said.

Bruce said that the ignorance of those who attacked the Lincoln Memorial in Foggy Bottom shows that these people's goal is "destruction and rage" more than anything else.