Rob Smith: the latest 'disturbing' gaffe by Joe Biden exposes left elitism

2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden is ruling out a percentage of American voters because he, and the Democratic Party, believe they are not "good enough" to vote for them in November, Veterans and Turning Point spokesman Rob Smith said Saturday. .

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with presenter Griff Jenkins, Smith explained why the former vice president's latest mistake is a "big problem."

THE BIDEN CLAIMS & # 39; 10 TO 15 PERCENT & # 39; OF THE AMERICANS ARE NOT & # 39; ONLY VERY GOOD PEOPLE & # 39;

"Sleepy Joe is obviously doing interviews again. Obviously, you know, he's coming out of the basement and talking to people," he said. "And we're going to see, you know, mistakes like this happen over and over again. Joe Biden has always been a trick machine and this election cycle is not going to change this."

During a virtual town hall with black supporters on Thursday, Biden claimed that "10 to 15 percent" of Americans "are just not very good people."

"The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you will be the worst of us to go out," Biden told actor Don Cheadle, who moderated the city council.

"Do we really believe this is as good as we can be as a nation? "I don't think the vast majority of people think that," he continued. "There are probably 10 to 15 percent of people who are not very good people, but that's not who we are. The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to bring people together. , put them together. Bring them together.

It is unclear who exactly he was referring to within the "10 to 15 percent" of people and whether or not he believes he supports President Trump.

"I think it is fundamentally a little disappointing and a little shocking that you have a candidate for a major political party, basically dismissing millions of potential voters as" not very good people, "Smith said.

"I don't know if he's talking about [the] 15 percent of black voters [who] aren't black enough to vote for him. Because remember, he said they are not black if they don't vote for Joe Biden," he said.

Smith told Jenkins Biden's series of mistakes that they don't inspire much confidence.

"And I think their comments are indicative of this kind of elitism that is happening on the left and in the Democratic Party right now, where they feel that there is a certain amount of the population that they have to dominate," he added. . "Look at the difference between how they treated business owners protesting the right to open their businesses again compared to how they treated protesters protesting against police brutality and what happened in the past few weeks."

"So it is very obvious that they think that a certain part of the population is basically not … good enough to vote for them and that they need to dominate this population. I think it is a little bit disturbing and not inspiring," he said. Smith. concluded

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.