Fans of The Munsters rejoice! Rob Zombie has just announced that he will be rebooting the classic TV show, and it will feature the return of Zombo! For those who are not familiar with The Munsters, Zombo was a character on the show who was a Frankenstein’s Monster-type creature. He was played by John Kassir, who is also known for voicing The Crypt Keeper on Tales from the Crypt.

The storyline of The Munsters

In The Munsters, the reboot will follow Zombo as he tries to find his place in the world. He will be joined by other familiar faces from The Munsters, including Herman, Lily, Grandpa, and Eddie. The Munsters was a popular TV show that ran from 1964 to 1966, and it has been rebooted several times over the years. Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will be the latest reboot of the franchise, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the original show.

Names of the characters in The Munsters

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster

Al Lewis as Grandpa

Yvonne De Carlo as Lily Munster

Butch Patrick as Eddie Munster

Pat Priest as Marilyn Munster

Beverley Owen as Marilyn Munster

Chet Stratton as Clyde Thornton

Edward Mallory as Jack

Harvey Korman as Dr. Leinbach

Paul Lynde as Dr. Edward Dudley

Pat McCaffrie as Police Officer

John Fiedler as Warren Bloom – Mailman

John Carradine as Mr. Gateman

Jane Withers as Fanny Pike

Val Avery as Marty

Willis Bouchey as Mr. Bradley

John Hoyt as Barney Walters

Irwin Charone as Lester

Rob Zombie, the creator of The Munsters, has shared some chilling BTS cemetery footage

Zombie also announced that The Return of Zombo will feature the return of Busch Patrick as Eddie Munster. The actor played the werewolf son in the original series, which aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966. The new film will see him all grown up and working as a graveyard shift security guard. The role will mark Patrick’s first return to the character in over 50 years.

Rob Zombie Reveals a New Look at Herman Munster and Two More Characters in ‘The Munsters’

The first look at Herman Munster (played by Zombie regular Sheri Moon Zombie) was revealed in September, along with the news that the film will also feature the return of original series stars Butch Patrick and John Schuck. The new film is currently in production in Los Angeles. Zombie also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on set with Schuck, who played Herman’s cousin Marilyn in the original series. The two are seen standing in front of the Munster family home, which has been given a gothic makeover by Zombie. “The house is done,” Zombie captioned the photo. “Now to shoot some monsters in it.” ‘The Munsters’ originally aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966.

More about The Munsters

The series follows the family of monsters who live at 1313 Mockingbird Lane in the town of Mockingbird Heights. The reboot is just one of several classic television shows Zombie has taken on in recent years. The rocker-turned-filmmaker also directed a pair of films based on ‘The Halloween’ franchise. In 2012, Zombie announced that he was working on a reboot of The Munsters, to make it “darker and more macabre” than the original series. The project has been in development hell ever since, but it looks like it may finally be coming to fruition.

Are you excited for The Munster’s reboot?