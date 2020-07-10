Robert De Niro's lawyer says the coronavirus has caused financial strain on the actor

The coronavirus pandemic has not only prevented Robert De Niro from working, but has also received a pay cut this year.

In court, De Niro's estranged wife Grace Hightower filed for an emergency order for her husband, 76, to increase the monthly limit on her American Express credit card from $ 50,000 to $ 100,000, according to page six. .

Hightower's attorney told the judge that De Niro had reduced her credit card limit to $ 100,000, also alleging that she and her two children had been expelled from the actor's complex in New York.

De Niro's attorneys said the actor has been under financial pressure as the coronavirus pandemic has limited or halted business for the Nobu restaurant chain and the Greenwich Hotel, of which he has interests in both, resulting in cutting the credit card limit.

Caroline Krauss, an attorney for the "The Irishman" star, said Nobu lost $ 3 million in April and $ 1.87 in May.

He also recently had to pay investors $ 500,000 on a capital call. To make the payment, Krauss said De Niro had to borrow money from business partners "because he doesn't have the cash."

Additionally, Krauss cited the actor's prenuptial agreement with Hightower, which states that the actor owes his wife $ 1 million each year as long as he earns at least $ 15 million a year, and the spousal support will adjust proportionally if De Niro earns less. of $ 15 million.

"His accounts and business manager … says that the best case for Mr. De Niro, if everything starts to change this year, … he will be lucky if he makes $ 7.5 million this year," Krauss said.

De Niro is only expected to earn around $ 2.5 million in 2020 and 2021 for "The Irishman," the attorneys said, since most of the proceeds have already been paid.

In that sense, the actor's latest film project has been suspended.

“These people, despite his robust earnings, have always spent more than he has earned, so this robust 76-year-old man could not retire even if he wanted to because he cannot afford to keep up with expenses. of their lifestyle, "Krauss said, alleging that De Niro has been" dramatically "cutting his expenses.

Hightower's attorney Kevin McDonough rejected the idea.

"Sir. De Niro has used the COVID pandemic, my words would be, to financially beat his wife," said the lawyer.

He added: "I am not a believer that a man who has an admitted value of $ 500 million and earns $ 30 million a year, suddenly in March needs to reduce (spousal support) by 50 percent and ban his house."

The judge ruled that De Niro should keep the credit card limit of $ 50,000, but pay Hightower $ 75,000 so that she and her two children can find a summer home.

"$ 50,000 appears to be undoubtedly enough to avoid irreparable damage," Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper said in his temporary ruling.

De Niro and Hightower were first married in 1997 and have been on fire again and again since then. They share two children: Elliot, 21, and Helen, 8.