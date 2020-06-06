Robert Downey Jr. blocks the panel of the ATX TV Festival & # 39; Perry Mason & # 39;

Viewers of HBO's ATX TV "Perry Mason" … on Couch's panel had a surprise guest on Friday night when show executive producer Robert Downey Jr. appeared to say hello.

When the moderator asked panelists, including Downey's wife Susan, who is also an executive producer on the series, when "Perry Mason" premiered, Downey appeared on the screen announcing that he could answer that question.

"I've been hot on my heels for 92 minutes," Downey joked during the prerecorded interview. "First I'd like to say the usual: you're welcome."

He added that the show will premiere at 9 p.m. The 21st of June.

"That's the slot, by the way. That 9 p.m. Sunday slot, that's the good one," he said.

Actors Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, John Lithgow and Shea Whigham, as well as creators Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald and director Timothy Van Patten also participated on the panel.

Just before the panel officially ended, Downey joked, "I've literally been sitting here the whole time, this long format, I really understand what the show is now, I want to thank you."