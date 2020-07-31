Robert Durst's murder trial was postponed until April 2021

For more information on Robert Durst, see HLN's "Very Scary People" on Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET.
Durst, 77, was not in the courtroom when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham announced that the prosecution and defense team had accepted the lengthy postponement. The trial will resume on April 12, 2021.
Durst is accused of killing his close friend and confidant Susan Berman for allegedly preventing her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack in 1982.
The trial was initially suspended in March due to concerns about the coronavirus, after a few days of witness testimony. It was slated to resume on July 27 before Los Angeles Assistant District Attorney John Lewin proposed earlier this month that the trial be delayed until next year.
Durst, the subject of the HBO documentary "The Jinx," is accused of shooting Berman in the head at his Beverly Hills home on December 23, 2000.
On the day of his death, Berman was scheduled to speak to police about Durst's first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who disappeared in 1982 and whose body has never been found. Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman to prevent him from incriminating him. Durst has repeatedly said that it had nothing to do with the disappearance of his wife.
Durst was arrested and charged in March 2015. He is housed in a protective medical unit at Twin Towers Jail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He has been frail in previous court appearances, and has undergone a long list of surgeries, including removing part of his esophagus and inserting a stent into his head to drain fluid from the brain. Chesnoff has said that his client is at high risk for Covid-19.