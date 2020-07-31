Robert Durst's murder trial was postponed until April 2021

For more information on Robert Durst, see HLN's "Very Scary People" on Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Durst, 77, was not in the courtroom when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham announced that the prosecution and defense team had accepted the lengthy postponement. The trial will resume on April 12, 2021.

Durst is accused of killing his close friend and confidant Susan Berman for allegedly preventing her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack in 1982.

The trial was initially suspended in March due to concerns about the coronavirus, after a few days of witness testimony. It was slated to resume on July 27 before Los Angeles Assistant District Attorney John Lewin proposed earlier this month that the trial be delayed until next year.

In June, Durst's attorney, David Chesnoff, called for a "new beginning," saying a new jury should be chosen due to concerns about jurors able to accurately recall previous testimonies and their exposure to influences. external during the trial break.