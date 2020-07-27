Robert O & # 39; Brien: Trump's national security adviser tests positive for Covid-19

O & # 39; Brien's diagnosis marks the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive. It is unclear when O & # 39; Brien last met with Trump. Their last public appearance together was more than two weeks ago during a visit to the United States Southern Command in Miami on July 10.

O & # 39; Brien, one of Trump's top advisers, recently returned from Europe, where he and his top deputy met with officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.

A senior administration official told CNN that O & # 39; Brien has been working from home for the past week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.