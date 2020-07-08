Robert Redford: This is who gets my vote in 2020 (opinion)

He was talking to the nation, of course, not just us, but he felt that way. It was personal and informal, like it was there in our living room.

He was too young to follow much of what he said: something about World War II. But what I did understand was that he was a man who cared about our well-being. I felt calmed by his voice.

It was a voice of authority and, at the same time, of empathy. Americans faced a common enemy, fascism, and FDR gave us the feeling that we were all in it together. Even children like me had a role to play: participating in paper drives, collecting scrap metal, doing what we could do.

That was what it was like to have a president with a solid moral compass. He guided him, gave him direction, and helped guide the nation toward a better future.

Perhaps this seems simple nostalgia to you. I have a touch of that, of course (who isn't right now?). But I'm too focused on the future to sit back and sigh for the good old days. To me, the power of the FDR example is what it says about the kind of leadership the United States needs, and can have again, if we choose it.

But one thing is clear: Instead of a moral compass in the Oval Office, there is a moral vacuum.

Instead of a president who says we are all in this together, we have a president who does it for himself.

Instead of words that uplift and unite, we hear words that inflame and divide.

When someone retweets (and then deletes) a video of a supporter shouting "white power" or calling journalists "enemies of the state," when he turns a life-saving mask against contagion into a weapon in a culture war, when he orders Tear gas is fired at police and military at peaceful protesters so they can move a Bible to the cameras, sacrificing, over and over, any claim to moral authority.

Another four years of this would degrade our country without possibility of reparation.

The cost it is charging is almost biblical: fires and floods, a literal plague on earth, an eruption of hatred that is being summoned and dominated by a leader without conscience or shame.

Four more years would accelerate our fall towards autocracy. It would be taken as a free license to punish so-called "traitors" and do even lesser revenge, with the full weight of the Justice Department behind them.

Four more years would mean an open season in our environmental laws. The assault has been ongoing: it began with the abandonment of the historic agreement the world made in Paris to combat climate change, and continued, last month, with the use of the pandemic as cover to allow industries to pollute as best they can. it seems.

Four more years would bring incalculable damage to our planet, our home.

The United States remains a world power. But in the past four years, he has lost his place as a world leader. A second term would embolden enemies and further weaken our position with our friends.

When and how did the United States of America become the divided States of America? Polarization, of course, has deep roots and many sources. President Donald Trump did not create all of our divisions as Americans. But he has found all the flaws in America and has opened them wide.

Without a moral compass in the Oval Office, our country is dangerously adrift.

But this November, we can choose another direction.

This November, unity and empathy are on the ballot. Experience and intelligence are on the ballot.

Joe Biden is on the ballot, and I'm sure he will return these qualities to the White House.

I do not practice publicly announcing my vote. But this election year is different.

And I think Biden was made for this moment. Biden carries it with his heart. I don't mean that in a soft and sentimental way. I'm talking about fierce compassion, the kind that fuels him, that drives him to fight racial and economic injustice, that won't let him rest while people are fighting.

As FDR showed, empathy and ethics are not signs of weakness. They are signs of strength.

I think Americans are coming back to that view. Despite Trump, despite his daily efforts to divide us, I see much of the country beginning to meet again, as he did when he was a child.

You can see it in the peaceful protests of the past few weeks: Americans of all races and classes unite to fight racism. You can see the ways in which communities are coming together in the face of this pandemic, even if the White House has let them fend for themselves.

These acts of compassion and kindness strengthen our country. This November, we have the opportunity to further strengthen it: by choosing a president who is consistent with our values ​​and whose moral compass points to justice.