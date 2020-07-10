Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya, tells Fox that he will not apologize after his praise for Trump sparks a boycott.





Unanue's appearance at a ceremony Thursday in Rose Garden announcing the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative sparked outrage on social media. On Friday morning, the #Goyaway hashtag was trending, as prominent Hispanic-American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products.

On "Fox & Friends," Unanue told co-hosts Steve Doocy, Emily Compagno, and Brian Kilmeade that "it was good to talk to some friends," and called the boycott movement "speech suppression."

He asserted a double standard in reaction to his complimentary comments about Trump, noting that he accepted an invitation from Michelle Obama in 2012 to an event in Tampa, Florida, to promote the former first lady's healthy eating initiative.

"You are allowed to speak well or praise a president, but he is not. When I was called to join this commission to assist in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, suddenly that is not acceptable," he said. Join Fox News. "If the President of the United States calls him, he'll say, 'No, I'm sorry, I'm busy, right, thanks?' I didn't say that to the Obamas, and I didn't tell President Trump.