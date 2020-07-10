Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya, tells Fox that he will not apologize after his praise for Trump sparks a boycott.

On "Fox & Friends," Unanue told co-hosts Steve Doocy, Emily Compagno, and Brian Kilmeade that "it was good to talk to some friends," and called the boycott movement "speech suppression."
"You are allowed to speak well or praise a president, but he is not. When I was called to join this commission to assist in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, suddenly that is not acceptable," he said. Join Fox News. "If the President of the United States calls him, he'll say, 'No, I'm sorry, I'm busy, right, thanks?' I didn't say that to the Obamas, and I didn't tell President Trump.
In brief comments at the White House on Thursday, Unanue compared Trump to his grandfather, a Spanish immigrant who founded Goya in 1936.
"We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder," Unanue said during the Rose Garden speech. "That is what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, grow and prosper. We have an amazing builder and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president."
The fact that Unanue partnered with Trump was enough to anger many people, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who recognized Goya's "basic" status in Latino homes, but He encouraged people to reconsider the purchase of Goya after Unanue's White House Appearance.
Unanue was invited to the White House as part of President Trump's executive order aimed at improving Hispanic American access to educational and economic opportunities.
A Goya spokesman said the purpose of the Unanue White House appearance was to announce the donation and support the Trump initiative. Goya did not comment on the boycott calls.