Robert Unanue's eulogy to President Trump leaves Latinos feeling betrayed by Goya Foods

"It is the most recognized Hispanic brand in the United States," he said.

Over the years, firms representing Goya approached her about a possible association, according to Márquez-Sharpnack, who is considered an "influential brand."

But Goya would only make up for it with his products, which he found "discouraging" because he wanted to partner with a Hispanic brand.

"I never worked with them because I can't pay the bills with beans," said Marquez-Sharpnack, who, however, continued to recommend Goya products in his recipes.

But now he is among the many Latinos who say they will not buy Goya products after Goya CEO Robert Unanue appeared Thursday in the Rose Garden of the White House and praised President Donald Trump.

"I am certainly looking for alternatives that I will recommend compared to Goya," said Marquez-Sharpnack, a Texas native who now lives in Colorado.

Goya CEO compares Trump to his grandfather

Unanue's appearance at the Washington ceremony announcing the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative sparked outrage on social media.

The #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya hashtags exploded. Outstanding Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott.

Unanue likened Trump to his grandfather, a Spanish immigrant who founded the company in 1936.

"We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder," Unanue said Thursday.

"That is what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, grow and prosper. We have an amazing builder and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president."

That Unanue would complement Trump angered many people, especially because the president is unpopular with Hispanic Americans.

"Trump has said that Latinos, or Mexicans specifically, are bringing drugs, are rapists, criminals and that (Unanue) stay there and say that Trump reminds him of his grandfather … It goes against everything I believe that we should be doing for our own community, "said Marquez-Sharpnac.

Fernando Ferrer, former Bronx County president and candidate for mayor of New York City, noted that "Goya is a brand that has always been synonymous and dates back to the days of Puerto Ricans and Cubans and even the first Dominicans who came to New York ".

"Goya was," said Ferrer, of Puerto Rican descent. "My wife is very loyal to the brand: 'No. I just want Goya for this. I just want Goya for that.' Now that makes it very, very difficult when a CEO does these things. But they have always had this deaf tone in your own community. "

Will not apologize for praising the president

Calls for a boycott escalated on Friday after Unanue told "Fox & Friends" that he "was not apologizing" for praising Trump. He called the boycott movement "speech suppression." He noted that he had accepted an invitation from Michelle Obama in 2012 to an event promoting the former first lady's healthy eating initiative.

"He is allowed to speak well or praise one president but" praise another and "suddenly that is not acceptable," he told Fox News.

"If the President of the United States calls him, he'll say, 'No, I'm sorry, I'm busy, right, thanks?' I didn't say that to the Obamas, and I didn't tell President Trump.

A Goya spokesman said the purpose of Unanue's appearance was to announce the donation of 1 million cans of Goya chickpeas and 1 million other food products to US food banks in support of the Trump initiative. Unanue said Goya wanted to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goya did not comment on the calls for a boycott.

Some Hispanics support Goya

"I don't think (Goya executives) I really understand how caring the whole community has been with this company, "said Ferrer.

"So yeah, you give it a little charity that's nice. But there's more to it than maintaining your relationship with a community that has supported and sponsored you for decades."

Ferrer said he will turn to other Hispanic food brands, despite his wife's loyalty to Goya.

"I do the shopping, by the way," he said.

But some Hispanics support Goya.

Jorge Masvidal, a mixed martial arts fighter of Cuban and Peruvian descent, tweeted early Saturday morning: "@GoyaFoods' actions speak louder than the #woke mafia. My people are not influenced by those who don't know. They have been helping our people when we need them the most. "

Goya has & # 39; has a lot of crossover & # 39;

Goya, based in Secaucus, New Jersey, is the largest Hispanic company in the country. It is well known by the slogan "If it is Goya. It has to be good". The company's site said it offers 2,500 food products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central and South America.

"Goya became the predominant brand in all supermarkets, primarily for Latinos," said John Stanton, a professor of food marketing at St. Joseph University in Philadelphia.

"They had a certain level of authenticity and before you knew it, they had a lot of crosses. A lot of Anglos wanted to make a Hispanic meal halfway and they saw this as the option, the product to buy."

But Trump has been repeatedly criticized for attacking immigrants from Mexico and Central America as criminals and what critics have called his indifference to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"It's hard to believe that someone whose primary market is going to be exactly the community that Trump has been abusing, that that company would congratulate him," Stanton said.

"The question is what did he earn? Unanue's financial strength or his Hispanic record. I think it was his financial record. He is an entrepreneur and a businessman and, in my opinion, a very good businessman. But it seems that sold out. "