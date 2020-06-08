Robin DiAngelo: how the & # 39; white fragility & # 39; supports racism and how whites can stop it

You see, you cannot help it, because you have been wrapped in the cocoon of white privilege since you left your mother's womb, protesting the unworthiness of everything.

Right now, he may be babbling indignantly at this insult to his humanity, because how can he you be racist? You have black colleagues that you consider friends; you don't see the color of the skin; you never had slaves; you marched in the 60s; even today protests against uniformed "bad apples" that use the power of their authority to stifle minority lives and rights.

"How dare you say that I am like them?" you complain, as you put on the cloak of your bruised and fragile feelings around you.

What started as a 2011 essay on racial and social injustice has become an international sensation, flying from the Internet shelves to the homes of those horrified by recent events.

CNN sat down with DiAngelo to ask him what he thought about the talks surrounding today's protests, how they fit into the history of the civil rights movement and what whites should do now. The conversation has been edited for fluency and clarity.

Q: Is this a "me too" moment for racial equality, or is the conversation going to fade and fade? how was it done in the past?

DiAngelo: There are some things that I think are different at the moment. First, it is being sustained. It is not a march, a protest. They are ongoing and spread throughout the world.

There is a speech in the mainstream media that I did not think I would ever hear in my life. Those of us who have been playing this drum for years are finally hearing phrases like "systemic racism" used in the mainstream media.

The number one and two books sold in the world right now are about racism, one written by me, a white person, and one written by Ibram X. Kendi, a black person. You can Google "What can whites do right now?" And you won't be able to keep up with all of the great lists of resources and guidance.

We are listening to a discussion about reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans on the stage of the Democratic debate. I think for the first time in history, a recent poll showed that more white Americans believe there are benefits to being white than they don't.

These are great advances. But it needs to be sustained, and I'm a little worried about what happens when the cameras go away. This is where I remember Malcolm Gladwell's tipping point theory: You only need 30%. And when I feel discouraged, I remember because I think "we got 30%. Let's move on."

I want to put a little thought into saying that there is a difference right now. I am devastated because this is the price it cost: see one more, not just one, but one more black man killed in the most callous and public way. That was what it took.

I hope by God that it is not wasted in the sense of what has gone on.

Q: The theme of your book "White Fragility" is how whites perpetuate racism by being too fragile to discuss the subject openly and honestly.

How can whites be fragile if we have white privilege?

DiAngelo: This is precisely why we are fragile. We live a very insular experience. We have rarely been challenged in our racial worldview. We move through a society in which racial inequality is the cornerstone of racial comfort as white people and we are seldom outside of our racial comfort zones.

Most whites go from cradle to grave in racial segregation. Most whites do not have authentic and sustained relationships between races, particularly with blacks. I'm not talking about acquaintances. Show me your wedding album. That is a truer measure of who is in your circle of friendship and sitting at your table.

Most of us go through our lives in segregation without seeing anything of lost value. That is the deepest message of all: that we could go to the cradle to the grave and not see anything of lost value by not having authentic relationships with blacks.

Instead, we use its absence as the measure of value of our space. What is a good neighborhood? what is a good school? We measure whether a school is good in large part by the absence of African Americans at that school.

Those are such profound messages. I would never say the n word, but I have still internalized that message. And it manifests itself every day of my life in various ways.

As a white person, I take it for granted that I can be special, different, and unique, and that you will respond to me that way. It would never occur to me that they would call the police because I was waiting for a friend at Starbucks before having my coffee. Or that someone would call the police because I said, "Could you please tether your dog?" Or that I would be executed on the street for a misdemeanor that no one had yet shown me to do, and that there would be no consequences for my murders. I can't even understand that.

And because I rarely feel uncomfortable, I am rarely ever seen as a unique and special individual, I am rarely granted objectivity, I feel entitled to those things.

And when they are challenged and called as privileges, they reject me. I take great humiliation. We are not used to being seen as white and somehow feel exposed: our non-racialized consciousness prepares us to be fragile in these conversations.

The term "fragility" speaks of how little it takes to get us out of our racial comfort zones, but our reaction is not fragile in its impact. We attack ourselves in ways that actually end up being punitive to the one who challenged us, but highly effective in repelling the challenge.

The impact is an armed defense, hurt feelings and humiliation because it accumulates behind it the weight of history and institutional power. We have some work to do to develop our resistance. But we won't build it as long as we believe that only people who intentionally want to hurt others based on race could do so.

Q: If someone said to you: "I don't understand how my whiteness has shaped me", what would you say to them?

DiAngelo: I would say that when your mother was pregnant with you, what choice did she have where she lived? What was the quality of the water, soil and air in that environment?

The number one indicator of where a toxic waste dump will be placed is the racial makeup of the community. With water, think of Flint, Michigan.

What nutrition was available to her? What type of transportation? What type of medical care? How was your mother's work handled?

Racism in healthcare is well documented: A recent survey showed that more than 50% of medical residents believe that black people feel less pain. And that belief surely impacts how a black mother's work is handled. Who was the hospital where you were born? Who took out the trash and washed the sheets?

As a white person, you were born into a racialized hierarchy, whose forces had been operating in your life even before taking that first breath and every breath since.

We have to start there, not because we can see how bad we are, but because we bring all of that to the table with us.

Q: You write about the "pillars" that support white fragility. What are they?

DiAngelo: People often ask me what causes white fragility and it's not just one thing. We have individualism, which we believe can exempt us. Apparently, many white people don't understand socialization: how our environment shaped who we are. We literally think that we look at the world with objective eyes and are therefore exempt from racism.

We have universalism, which is this sense that we are people who can speak for all people. We do not have a point of view, we are not speaking from any particular position.

Take the movie, for example. Spike Lee is always a film director who makes movies on black subjects and we always mention Spike Lee's career. Mike Leigh is a white film director, but he is a great film director who makes films about the human condition. We never mentioned Mike Leigh's race and continually empower Mike Leigh to speak for all of humanity, from a disembodied neutral position.

We do not understand that objectivity and individuality are privileges. These are not awarded to everyone.

Internalized superiority is another pillar. It's hard to admit, but the research is very clear that between the ages of three and four, all children know that it is better to be white. And many parents ask me how to teach their children not to be racist, but they need to start with themselves. They themselves are not educated. They haven't done the job. It is not a talk what you have, it is like putting on the oxygen mask first and then, if you are really integrating this into your life, it will manifest itself in everything you do.

One of the most important white pillars is what I call the good / bad binary: you are racist or not. If you are racist, you are bad. You are intentionally and consciously mean to people based on race. And if you are not racist, you are good, you are nice and you are open-minded. What it establishes is that being a good person and being an accomplice to racism becomes mutually exclusive.

And I think that is the root of almost all white defense: that simple definition that racism has to be conscious and intentional to count.

Think about how people defend themselves when someone says that what they did was racist: they will say "I didn't want to do it, I'm not racist". They will make their friends say "No, he is a very kind person, so he cannot be racist."

Every act of racism you can think of was probably committed by someone who said I am not a racist. Amy Cooper said she is not racist.

Q: You say in your book that white progressives can be more difficult than racists when it comes to conversations about race. I think you say a lot of blacks see it as racism "for a thousand cuts".

DiAngelo: Many black people say, "Give me the old school, in your face, completely racist. Give me Richard Spencer. I know how to protect myself. I know where Richard Spencer comes from."

I don't want to minimize the danger of the growth of the alternative movement, but on a daily basis, most black people don't interact with Richard Spencer. It is the well-intentioned white people in the overwhelmingly white workplace who send exhausted black people home and wondering if racism is worth trying to discuss. That's what I mean by daily damage.

Whites who consider themselves liberals may be the toughest, the most defensive, the toughest, the most arrogant in their certainty that they are not them. Their energy will go to make sure you see it's not them, in every way that will roll your eyes.

There's a question I've asked people of color for 20 years: How often have you tried to give a white person, who thinks he's open-minded and sensitive to racism, comments about his inevitable and often unintentional, but hurtful , racist assumptions and behaviors, and did that go well for you?

The number one answer to that question? Never.

Q: I am sure that many liberal whites who read this will be mortified to think that they are the problem. How do they stop it?

DiAngelo: I'm not sure we can stop it entirely, but we can try to do less harm through education and practice and make mistakes. The key is that you learn and grow from your mistakes. You don't use it as an excuse to shut down.

You've probably seen this white reaction: "Well then, forget it. I'm not saying anything." And then they disconnect and withdraw. A little defensiveness is natural, but not a defensiveness that excuses you to dig in your heels and reject any further growth.

If you think I am effective in what I can articulate, it is from thousands of errors over the years, and trying to learn and grow from those errors. And it's also why people of color in my life trust me it's because they've seen me through it. They are not going to give up on me because my conditioning reemerged.

I don't think that in my life I will free myself from my racist conditioning. And I don't really call myself anti-racist, that's for people of color to decide if I'm ever behaving anti-racist.

I often say try less harm. Be considerate, but don't be so careful not to take any risks because that only protects you.

Q: Why is a book on racism written by a white woman flying off the shelves and resonating with people right now?

DiAngelo: As an expert, there is a way I can talk about racism, explain it, and expose it that is much more difficult to deny. You can't dismiss me as partial or overly sensitive or playing the race card. It is a kind of wink among whites: "You know and I know, come on, we know." And I think it is a key piece.

Now I want to emphasize that we can never understand what we need to know about racism if we only listen to whites. But for far too long, we have turned to people of color as if we are outside of race and are the holders of racial knowledge. And even then, if we disagree with what they tell us, in our arrogance, we discard it.

Always looking at people of color is putting an incredible burden on them. And that's another reason why I think people are beginning to realize that we have to start looking at ourselves. It's a relationship, right?

Q: There is a lot to do. What are the key things white people can do, right now, to start making more permanent change?

DiAngelo: So many white people wondering now what can I do? And then I'm going to give you five tasks.

The first is to remove this statement from your vocabulary: "I am not a racist." If you wonder why the hell I would ask you to drop that claim then you have some education to do.

The second thing is to work to answer this question: what does it mean to be white? Describe how your race shaped every aspect of your life from the moment you took your first breath. Ask yourself how being white has a way of looking like unique, special or different.

The third is taking out a piece of paper and starting to make a list in response to this question: How did I manage to be a fully functioning professional adult and not know what to do with racism?

Your list might look like this: I was not raised on racism. I don't talk about racism with the people in my life. I'm not talking about racism with people of color. I really don't know any person of color. I really didn't mind finding out. I don't want to feel guilty.

Whatever is on that list is your map and everything on that list can be tackled, not quickly, easily, but everything can be tackled.

Then, take Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr.'s "21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge" You are active and participatory, and set you on an active path that you can continue for the rest of your life.

And number five, you can never understand what you need to understand about racism if you only listen to whites. Read everything you can about people of color, listen to people of color, watch their videos, get the "Lay and Sama White Supremacy" workbook and get the job done. Turn your attention to listen to what black and colored people have been telling us for centuries.

It is liberating to start with the premise that there is no way you have avoided internalizing a racist worldview. It is liberating to understand why you should stop saying that you are not a racist. Open everything on this trip.

You will stop defending yourself, deviate, deny and put your head in the sand. Yes, sometimes it is painful, but there is nothing more stimulating and stimulating for growth on all possible levels than this journey. You will have relationships you never had before and you will be able to align what you profess to believe with the actual practice of your life.