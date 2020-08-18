robinhood-and-stock-markets-are-both-on-the-upswing

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

London (CNN Business) While working at home, everyday investors have flocked to no-fee trading platforms like Robinhood — helping to power the spectacular run-up in stocks. Now, Robinhood is cashing in.

What’s happening: The free trading app just announced that it raised another $200 million in funding, pushing its valuation to $11.2 billion.

Robinhood still lags far behind some competitors like Charles Schwab, which is worth $44.6 billion. But the app, which is rumored to be going public soon, has grown quickly during a period of historic market turmoil. The company said it added more than 3 million users in 2020 as of early May. About half were first-time investors.

The startup’s new valuation is on par with rival E*Trade, which Morgan Stanley agreed to buy in February. The investment bank announced an all-stock deal worth roughly $12 billion at current prices.

Why it matters: Robinhood’s rise is a big part of the market’s incredible comeback story since March. The S&P 500 is close to a record high even as the United States battles the sharpest recession on record.