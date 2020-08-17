robinhood-is-now-worth-more-than-$11-billion

New York (CNN Business) Robinhood, the free trading app benefiting from millennials betting on stocks, is now worth more than traditional gambling companies MGM and Wynn.

The startup announced Monday it raised another $200 million in funding, pushing its valuation to $11.2 billion. That’s up sharply from the $8.6 billion valuation Robinhood achieved in a separate round of funding that closed last month.

The rapidly rising price tag on Robinhood, which is rumored to be going public soon, is yet more evidence of how the startup has transformed the trading industry and emerged as one of the winners of the pandemic.

Robinhood is growing quickly during this period of historic market turmoil that has coincided with millions of Americans working from home.

As of early May, Robinhood reported adding more than 3 million users in 2020. And about half of those new users were first-time investors. Daily average revenue trades, another key metric that tracks the number of trades that earn the company revenue through commissions or fees, more than doubled between the first and second quarters, according to Robinhood.