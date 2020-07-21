Robinhood is scrapping its UK launch

By
Zaheer
-
0
1



The US-based company said Tuesday that the UK debut of its product was postponed indefinitely and that all global expansion plans have been suspended.

"The world has changed a lot in the past few months and we are adapting," Robinhood said in an email to those who had added their names to a waiting list. "At the company level, we have come to recognize that our efforts are better spent strengthening our core business in the US and making more investments in our founding systems."

The company first announced that it would expand to the UK in November 2019. It initially said it would launch in the country in early 2020.

Retail investment has seen a surge in popularity in recent months, with free platforms like Robinhood allowing rookie investors to get into stock trading at a time of high volatility.
But US lawmakers have lobbied Robinhood to improve enforcement safeguards after the apparent suicide of a 20-year-old student who saw a negative account balance of $ 730,000.

Robinhood has said it will work with lawmakers and announced plans to improve its user interface, particularly around options trading.

"We are personally devastated by this tragedy," Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, co-CEOs of Robinhood, wrote in a blog post last month.

The app has also experienced multiple high profile outages on days with high trading volume.

Still, he managed to attract significant investor interest. Earlier this month, Robinhood raised another $ 320 million, giving it a valuation of $ 8.6 billion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here