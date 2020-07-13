Robinson Cano, Brad Brach, uncertainty makes the Mets face decisions

The resumption of spring 2.0 training on Tuesday will bring more focus on building the roster for Mets officials.

With only 10 days of training remaining until Opening Day, after Monday's midfield break at Citi Field, the biggest question from the staff might be whether the team can count on Robinson Cano and Brad Brach as part of the list of 30 men who will start the season on July 24 against the Braves.

Cano has been absent for the past week, after initially reporting to camp and exercising the first weekend. Brach has missed the entire camp. The Mets have provided no further information on either player.

The first concern is the health of Cano and Brach in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unknown if any of the players are affected by the virus, but general manager Brodie Van Wagenen indicated before the start of training that a member of the 40-man roster had tested positive.

If the Mets are without both players, it will leave the team with decisions about how to fill one spot in the lineup and another in the bullpen.

The most obvious solution in the box could be to move Jeff McNeil to second base, probably his best position, and install J.D. Davis as the third major base. Such an agreement would open up playing time in left field for Dominic Smith, operating under the premise that Yoenis Céspedes will take the majority of his at-bats as DH this season.

But there is another route, depending on how comfortable manager Luis Rojas is with the progress of Jed Lowrie and whether the team intends to keep Eduardo Nunez, who joined the Mets last winter with a minor league contract. Some combination of Lowrie and Nunez could play second or third base, with McNeil in the other position.

Submit your Mets questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

Even if Cano, 37, returns to start the season, there is the question of how many days a week he would play at second base and whether he would potentially see action in DH, moving Cespedes to left field at times. Cespedes, who has not played in two years after undergoing surgery on both heels and suffering ankle fractures during an encounter with a boar on his ranch, said last weekend that he would feel comfortable playing in left field if it were necessary.

Brach, who returned to the Mets last offseason with a $ 850,000 one-year deal, offers a veteran arm that would figure in the bullpen's setup role mix if he's healthy. Seth Lugo, Dellin Betances, Edwin Díaz and Jeurys Familia are the protagonists of that bullpen, but Justin Wilson and Robert Gsellman are other veteran pieces, with Brach.

If Brach isn't ready, it could benefit Daniel Zamora, Tyler Bashlor or Paul Sewald, all of whom appear in the bubble, even with rosters ready to start at 30. Walker Lockett could already be a padlock to start the season in the given bullpen. which is out of the minor league options.

Beyond Nunez, the Mets have three other veteran players at camp who compete for jobs. The question is whether the Mets have room for Melky Cabrera, Matt Adams and Gordon Beckham, even with the roster expanded.

The Mets opened their alternate summer camp at MCU Park in Brooklyn on Monday and added seven players to their 60-man group. Matt Blackham, Stephen Gonsalves, Jake Hager, Jordan Humphreys, Franklyn Kilome, David Rodriguez and Thomas Szapucki were added, bringing the Mets group to 58 players.