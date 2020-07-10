Robinson Cano misses another day of Mets spring training 2.0

Robinson Cano was not at the Mets' camp Thursday.

The Mets gave no reason, but it marked at least the second day in a row that Cano was not at Citi Field. His last game action came when he participated in a simulated game on Monday.

The Mets have an organizational policy during Spring Training 2.0 not to comment on player absences and have noted that players are not always required to be on the stadium for each practice.

But missing multiple practice sessions could be cause for concern, especially with the team opening the regular season in just over two weeks. The Mets hope Cano, 37, will avoid the terrible start he had a year ago after arriving at a trade from Seattle, along with Edwin Diaz, in exchange for a package that includes top prospect Jarred Kelenic. It is under contract until 2023.

Cano has not been made available to the media since the Mets restarted camp in Queens.

Of all the challenges teams will face in trying to have a season during a pandemic, Jeff McNeil said he believes traveling will be the most difficult of all.

"We don't know what it will be like," McNeil said. "We don't know if we are going to take buses everywhere and how many buses. What will it be like at the hotel? The biggest challenge will be trying to get used to all that."

For now, the Mets are focused on how they can prepare at Citi Field and even practice sitting on the bench on Wednesday, according to Luis Rojas.

But that seems to be much easier to handle than life on the road.

Michael Wacha said he expects the trips to be "crazy" this season.

McNeil added: "It is not going to be like a normal year, where travel is extremely smooth and comes down to science."

McNeil said the details have yet to be worked out, but he's already pretty sure what his routine away from home will be.

"I know they want us in the (hotel) room as much as possible, away from the general public," McNeil said. "I know that when I'm on the road, I'm going to be at my hotel most of the time, relaxing."

"I still think I've seen it all, but every day there will be something we haven't seen before," Wacha said. "We are learning as we go. … Traveling will be crazy, but I think everyone is prepared and ready to take it on."

Dellin Betances was last clocked at 92-93 mph according to Rojas, when he returns from the torn Achilles that ended his 2019 season. The right-hander did not have a radar gun on him during his departure on Wednesday at Citi Field as the Mets attempted to coordinate their tiered schedule, but the Mets manager said he liked what he's seen lately.

"The groove in his arm has been more consistent," said Rojas. "It's where we want it. He felt he had more mastery of his repertoire."

Rojas called it "strange" to see Betances start a game, but added that he did a good job of finding a rhythm quickly.

The Mets will put their relievers to the test as the season approaches, with some multiple inning pitches and on consecutive days.

"It's a progression," said Rojas, who noted that the 30-man roster to open the season will help teams limit excessive use of pitchers.

Jed Lowrie hit an opening double to focus Jacob deGrom on simulated play. Lowrie was clearly not running at full speed on the base paths. … Yoenis Céspedes homered to Seth Lugo and that was followed by a Pete Alonso double.

The Mets are slated to open the 2021 season in Washington on April 1.

Rojas noted that the team improved defensively in the second half of last season and is confident it will continue in 2020.

"We didn't have a good defensive start to the season last year," said Rojas.

The manager pointed to Amed Rosario as someone who stepped forward in that part of his game.

"Rosario is an example of a guy who progressively improved," said Rojas. “We get good feedback from the analysis department. … We have a lot of versatility. The boys can go into the games later and play defense. "

Expect McNeil to be one of those guys. McNeil said he has been taking ground at second and third base and that he will take replays in the outfield.

"This year will be different, so maybe I'll move a little bit more around the diamond," McNeil said. "The lineup can change instantly. You have to be ready to change position. "

One day after the Mets added right-hander Ryley Gilliam to their group of players, Rojas said, "If he's part of this camp, it's because we feel like he can definitely be a weapon for us."

Gilliam, 23, finished last season in Triple-A Syracuse and needs to work under him, Rojas said.