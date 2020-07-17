Robinson Cano tries to find the swing before the Mets season begins

Robinson Cano was active at his home in the Dominican Republic during his spring 2.0 training break, but that doesn't necessarily translate to game preparation.

The Mets second baseman is on a mission this past week before opening day to find his swing and claim a spot in the lineup.

"It is really difficult right now, but I also have to understand the situation," Cano said Thursday. "I was training at home, doing some cycling every day and trying to stay in shape, because it was like a week or two weeks before the season started."

Cano started camping with the Mets, but left after three days of practice. He returned on Wednesday, after an eight-day absence. He declined to provide details about his absence, saying he had "personal problems" and wanted to focus on the team's success.

Cano was one of the players who made it to the first batting practice Thursday before the Mets played intrasquad scrimmage. The day before, Cano played three innings on scrimmage and took two at-bats.

"I don't want to say that I feel behind," Cano said. "But I think we have a week left, and I think I can get a few at-bats, 20-25, and for me the main thing right now is that I feel physically good and can stay in shape."

The Mets signed one of Cano's closest friends, Melky Cabrera, and added him to the group of 60 players before camp. Cabrera is among the veterans fighting for a spot on the team, in a group that also includes Matt Adams and Eduardo Núñez.

"(Cabrera) means a lot to me," Cano said. "We came here with the Yankees and we built a good relationship, we won a championship together and it's good to have him here." I know what he can bring to the table and he is also an experienced guy who can help the team from both sides of the plate, in the garden. You can help this team win games. "

Cano has also become tight with Amed Rosario and hopes the 24-year-old shortstop will continue to improve.

"After the second half of last year, the way he improved and the numbers he could handle was better than the year before," Cano said. "He got into spring training in shape and he's a guy, he can still grow. He'll be one of the best stops in this game. It's just a matter of time and some guys take longer than the others."

Michael Wacha threw the equivalent of 6¹ / in innings without a hit in an intrasquad scrimmage. The only base runner allowed by the right came with a mistake by Dominic Smith at first base on a pitch in the first inning. Wacha, who threw 69 pitches, is set to receive a final tune-up for the regular season next week. The goal is to bring him to about 85 pitches in his next appearance.

Other highlights included Yoenis Céspedes who easily reached second base on a double to right field. Cespedes' base run is a focal point at camp when he attempts to return from double-heel surgery that preceded multiple ankle fractures.

"I was glad the way he came out of the box, like he had a chance to take two (bases)," manager Luis Rojas said. "He maintained good speed."

Wilson Ramos crushed a two-run homer against Tyler Bashlor that led the white team to a 3-1 victory.

Manager Luis Rojas has not announced a starting pitcher for Saturday's exhibition game against the Yankees at Citi Field. … Gordon Beckham returned to camp after a two-day absence.